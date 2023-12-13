Arkansas attorney general challenges Board of Corrections’ use of executive sessions





Attorney General Tim Griffin accused the state Board of Corrections of violating state law twice at a meeting last week in which it went into executive session and then voted to hire outside counsel.

In a letter sent to the board's chairman, Benny Magness, earlier this week, Griffin stated that the board needs to call a special meeting to "cure these illegal actions" no later than Friday.

In his letter, which was obtained by the Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday, Griffin accused the board of violating the "open-meetings provisions" of the Freedom of Information Act when it called for an executive session "for an employment issue."

While in executive session Friday, the board discussed the hiring of Little Rock private practice attorney Abtin Mehdizadegan to represent it on employment issues. When the board reconvened in public 45 minutes later, it voted 3-2 to hire Mehdizadegan.

"Because it does not involve a public officer or employee, retention of outside counsel does not meet a statutory purpose for the Board to convene in executive session," Griffin wrote in his letter.

Griffin also stated that the attempt to retain outside counsel without first referring the matter to his office is another violation of state law.

"A Deputy Attorney General from my staff specifically discussed this issue with the Board's compliance attorney after the Board met on Friday," Griffin stated.

As of Wednesday morning, Magness has not responded publicly to Griffin's letter.



