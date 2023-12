Helena, 1911: "Boat Landing, Helena." Shortly after 1811 the first steamboat had come down the Mississippi, and by the mid-1800s, Helena had become a major shipping port, especially for cotton. In a single day in 1876, some 1,867 bales of cotton were loaded onto boats in Helena. As late as 1976, Helena was still the fifth largest river port on the Mississippi.

