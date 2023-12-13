CAVU Experiences approved to operate lounge at Northwest Arkansas National Airport

Access road bids expected in January

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Ron Wood

Passengers head into the terminal Nov. 25, 2021, at Northwest Arkansas National Airport. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

HIGHFILL -- There's going to be a new, upscale watering hole for travelers at Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

The Airport Authority Board approved Tuesday contracting with CAVU Experiences to operate the 50-seat, 3,255-square-foot lounge.