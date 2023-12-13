Chargers vs. Raiders Player Props and Predictions for ‘Thursday Night Football’



Much like last week's contest, this Thursday night prime-time game is not expected to be a barnburner, with the total set at just 33.5 at SI Sportsbook. With news that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is out for the season with an injured finger, there isn't much optimism for Kellen Moore's offense with Easton Stick at the helm. Stick fumbled the ball twice and did not pass for any touchdowns in relief of Herbert last week vs. the Broncos. As for the Raiders, they failed to score a single point in last week's matchup with the Vikings. Aidan O'Connell will start again, and Josh Jacobs may be out -- or at least limited -- with a knee injury. The Raiders are favored by 2.5 points at home.

Regardless of how you think the game may turn out, here are a few player props we have our eyes on for Thursday night's tilt.

Austin Ekeler over 46.5 rushing yards (-110)

I like the over here for Ekeler, despite the fact that he has only done this in five of 10 games played this season. The Raiders have allowed an average of 111 yards per game to opposing runners across the last seven contests, and the Chargers will need to move the ball on the ground with the uncertainty at quarterback. I'm not too worried about Joshua Kelley or Isaiah Spiller, as neither proved to be a better runner last week vs. the Denver defense than Ekeler, when he rushed for 51 yards on 10 carries. The Raiders are allowing 4.45 yards per carry this season and Ekeler should be able to get over this mark.

Easton Stick will be making his first career NFL start in place of the injured Justin Herbert. Yannick Peterhans/USA TODAY Sports

Easton Stick under .5 touchdowns (+140)

I'm taking this one because of the attractive payout. The Raiders have allowed only seven passing touchdowns across the last seven games, for an average of just one per game. The Chargers have an excellent goal-line weapon in Ekeler and, for the plus-money payout, I'm willing to bet he's the one that puts the points on the board for Los Angeles.

Davante Adams over 67.5 receiving yards (-110)

The one thing we can count on in this game is for the Chargers to struggle vs. the pass. Over the past eight weeks of play, the Chargers have allowed the second-most passing yards to quarterbacks and the 11th-most yards to opposing wideouts. Davante Adams is still the clear alpha in this offense. Since Week 9 with Aidan O'Connell under center, Adams is the first-read 36% of the time and he has commanded 50% of the team's air yards with a 30% target share. He's averaging 65.5 yards per game this season, and he had 75 yards and eight catches on 13 targets the last time these two teams faced off. I'll bet on the talent here.

Related: Chargers vs. Raiders Week 15 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.