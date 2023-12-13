ENTERTAINMENT: Argenta Library to offer ‘Generations’ exhibit





ART

"Generations," collaborative artwork by mother-daughter duo Caprise Cooper and Evelyn Laurence, opens with a 5-8 p.m. Third Friday Art Walk reception Friday at the Argenta Library, 420 Main St., North Little Rock.

Cooper is a member of the Ozark Pastel Society and the Arkansas Pastel Society. Evelyn Laurence works primarily in oils and watercolors. The exhibition highlights a collection of old structures and rusty vehicles in various mediums, including oil, pastel, pencil, ink and printing, as well as photographs of murals they created at the Museum of Automobiles on Petit Jean Mountain.

The exhibit remains up through Jan. 5. Library hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission to the exhibition and the reception is free. Call (501) 687-1061 or visit NLRlibrary.org.

'Edge of Abstraction'

"At the Edge of Abstraction," multimedia works in clay, canvas and paper by Little Rock artist and gallery owner Michelle Gunter Moore, is on display through Jan. 31 in the Community College Gallery at East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (870) 633-4480 or visit eacc.edu.

MUSIC

'Classics at the Tavern'

Arkansas Symphony musicians Geoffrey Robson and Katherine Williamson, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and David Gerstein, cello, will perform George Rochberg's String Quartet No. 3 for "Classics at the Tavern," 6 p.m. Sunday at the White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Admission is $15. Call (501) 375-8400 or visit whitewatertavern.com.

'Very Merry Christmas'

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts offers "A Very Merry Christmas," with "local talent" performing holiday music, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and Monday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Sponsor is Hytrol. Tickets are $18-$20; $17.50-$19 for senior citizens 65 and older, children 3-12, military and Arkansas State University student, faculty and staff. Saturday's performance is "Pay What You Can." Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

ETC.

Toy giveaway

Say's Stop the Violence and North Point Church of Christ are continuing the seasonal tradition created by the late Little Rock philanthropist and activist Robert "Say" McIntosh in 1962 with the 61st annual Arkansas Black Santa toy drive. Children can pick up toys at the annual Black Santa Christmas Toy and Gift Luncheon, 1-3 p.m. Saturday at The Willow House, 2500 Willow St., North Little Rock. Children must be accompanied by an adult guardian. McIntosh died June 24, short of his 80th birthday. Call (501) 960-2468 or (501) 563-5400 or visit therobertsaymcintoshfoundation.org.

Arts Across Arkansas

Jan. 5 is the deadline for Arkansas teachers to nominate their students to enter a preliminary work for submission for Arts Across Arkansas, an Arkansas Arts Council pilot program for high school students to "encourage, enhance, and expand students' original thoughts, processes, personal experiences and artistic abilities."

Students can submit entries in one or more of these categories: music composition, dance choreography, literary arts, visual arts, photography and film. A panel of teaching artists from the Arts Council's Arts in Education Roster will select 5-10 finalists in each category. A roster artist will, virtually, or in person, mentor each finalist in their creative process; students may change, edit or redo their work before submitting it for the state finals, March 30, at which a cash prize will be awarded.

Visit tinyurl.com/y4uv6zx2.

TICKETS

Kountry Wayne at Robinson

Actor/comedian Kountry Wayne's 29-city "King of Hearts" tour includes a 7:30 p.m. March 31 performance at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets are $39.50-$79.50. Visit Ticketmaster.com.



