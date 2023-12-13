Georgia transfer LB sees familiar faces during Arkansas visit

Georgia transfer linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. was able to reunite with some familiar faces during his official visit to Arkansas.

Sorey, 6-3 and 220 pounds, arrived in Fayetteville late Tuesday morning and left around noon Wednesday.

“It went good," Sorey said. "I got to see the coaches and all, so everything went good."

On3.com's industry ranking rated him the No. 5 linebacker in the nation and No. 46 overall prospect nationally in the 2021 class while a senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Sorey chose Georgia over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Florida and other programs.

He and Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams have some history. Being able to see Williams again highlighted his trip.

“Just seeing Coach T-Will, I haven’t seen him since high school," Sorey said. "He recruited me heavy, so being around Coach T-Will, it was nice.”

Sorey and Arkansas redshirt freshman defensive back Jaheim Singletary were also able to catch up. The two were teammates at Georgia.

Sorey made two starts for the Bulldogs in 2023 and recorded 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 pass deflection.

He saw action as a reserve linebacker and on kick coverage in 12 of 15 games in 2022. Arkansas is the only trip he has taken so far.

“Just Arkansas, that’s the only place I’ve been so far,” he said. “I don’t know where else I’m going but Arkansas, so far.”

Sorey said he is uncertain when he will make a decision.

Assistant linebackers coach and senior defensive analyst Jake Trump hit if off with Sorey during the visit.

“That’s my guy,” Sorey said. “He’s been showing me around. It was my first time meeting him and I really appreciate him. Everything has been genuine.”