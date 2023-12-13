Hogs’ Booker entering transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas defensive lineman Anthony "Tank" Booker entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has confirmed.

On3Sports.com first reported Booker's decision to enter the portal.

A one-year transfer from Maryland, the 6-4, 351-pounder from Cincinnati notched 19 tackles, including 2 for loss, a half sack and 1 quarterback hurry while playing in 11 games with no starts this season. His tackle total ranked fourth among Arkansas defensive linemen and third among defensive tackles behind Cam Ball (32) and Taurean Carter (25).

Ball is among a large number of Razorbacks who have announced their plan to return in 2024, while Carter has declared for the portal.

Booker is the 12th known scholarship Arkansas player to enter the portal, while several others, including cornerback Dwight McGlothern, kicker Cam Little and offensive lineman and Beaux Limmer are not expected to return.

Little, a rising senior, has declared for the NFL Draft as the most accurate kicker in school history. Limmer and McGlothern have accepted invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl, which would prevent them from returning to college.

Record-setting quarterback KJ Jefferson is the biggest name among fifth-year Razorbacks with a year of eligibility remaining who has not declared his intentions for 2024. Others on that list include offensive lineman Brady Latham, defensive backs Hudson Clark and Kee'yon Stewart, and defensive linemen Eric Gregory, Keivie Rose and Marcus Miller.

Two Razorback captains with eligibility remaining -- Little and tailback Raheim Sanders -- have revealed their plans to leave the program, while Landon Jackson is the only captain who has declared his intention to return.

Offensive captains Jefferson and Latham have not announced their 2024 plans and defensive captain Trajan Jeffcoat has exhausted his college eligibility and has also accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl.