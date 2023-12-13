Andrea Alarcon, 44, mayor pro tempore of Palmdale, Calif., said she apologizes "immensely to all of those whom I've disappointed, especially my family, my colleagues and my constituents," as she was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence in Glendale, Calif.

Tony Santoro, of Troy, Mich., said spending the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after a Delta Air Lines plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue "felt like a hotel."

Sergey Ochigava, a dual Russian-Israeli national who's accused of being a stowaway on a flight from Denmark to the United States, pleaded innocent to violating a section of the U.S. criminal code that prevents anyone from boarding or secreting themselves on an airplane or vessel without the consent of the owner or person in command.

Christian Lanng, former CEO of business-software firm Tradeshift, is accused in a lawsuit of enslaving his assistant under a contract that required the woman to "be sexually available for her master when he needs sex and to never refuse him sex even when not wearing the collar."

Mufid Alkhader, 28, accused of firing a shotgun into the air outside outside Temple Israel of Albany, N.Y., faces a new federal charge of conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, stemming from the recent purchase of the shotgun he used.

Kwame Ryan, 53, director of The Academy for the Performing Arts in Trinidad, was hired as music director of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in North Carolina and given a four-year contract to start with the 2024-25 season.

Kenneth Law, who's charged with 14 charges of aiding suicide, is also being charged in Canada with 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling sodium nitrite online to people at risk of self harm.

Charlie Adelson, 47, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the 2014 killing of his former brother-in-law, a professor at Florida State University, who was gunned down in his car outside his Tallahassee home.

Paul Caloia, 33, of Roseville, Mich., an "internet pornography personality" known as God Hypnotic, was charged with several crimes related to the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal case unsealed.