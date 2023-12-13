Junior college teammates set to visit Arkansas

Junior college defensive backs and East Mississippi Community College teammates Tyler Woodard and Brylan Lanier are planning to visit Arkansas on Thursday and Friday.

Woodard and Lanier plan to arrive Thursday morning after playing in the Junior College National Championship against Iowa Western on Wednesday night in Little Rock. The game will be on ESPNU at 7 p.m.

Woodard, 6-2 and 200 pounds, has recorded 55 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups and 1 interception this season as a sophomore. He had 20 tackles and an interception as a freshman.

He was a 3-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Freedom Prep Academy in Memphis. A Mississippi State commitment, Woodard has offers from other schools including Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina State, UNLV and Illinois.

Woodard narrowed his list to Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi State on Tuesday.

On3.com’s industry ranking has him as the No. 2 safety and No. 17 overall junior college prospect in the nation.

Lanier, 6-1 and 185 pounds, of Paul W. Bryant High School in Cottondale, Ala., was a consensus 3-star recruit in the 2021 class.

He committed to Georgia State out of high school, but went to Alabama as a preferred walk-on.

Lanier transferred to Indiana and played in 11 games and recorded 11 tackles and 1 sack during the 2022 season. .

He has 56 tackles,15.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception as a sophomore this season.

Lanier reports offer from Arkansas, North Carolina State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Temple and others.



