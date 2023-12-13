Kelley returning to a new challenge

After three seasons away, Kevin Kelley will be back on a sideline next fall after he was named by the Sheridan School Board as the school's new head football coach Monday night.

Kelley made his name at Little Rock's Pulaski Academy, where he coached from 2003-2020 and led the Bruins to nine state championships. He was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. In 2016, Kelley was named the National Football Coach of the Year by USA Today.

He became the fastest coach in state history to reach 200 career wins in just 230 games. He left PA after the 2020 season with a record of 216-29-1.

Kelley gained nationwide attention for his high-powered offenses with the Bruins, including his innovative coaching styles -- which included rarely punting, no matter the field position, and onside kicks after most scores. In that time, Kelley earned the nickname "The coach that never punts." which spawned a docuseries and national profiles.

After his tenure at PA, Kelley became the head coach at FCS Presbyterian (S.C.) College, winning his first game 84-43 over St. Andrews (N.C.) in record-breaking fashion. But after nine consecutive losses to end the season, Kelley resigned shortly after his lone season at the college level.

Since leaving Presbyterian, Kelley has opened Kid Champion, a gym for children aged 2-10 in west Little Rock with his son Zack. He has also spent time on Little Rock sports radio and calling PA games on the school's livestream.

When he wasn't calling games, Kelley was frequently on the sideline with the Bruins, including the 2022 Class 6A state championship game.

"I always thought I'd coach to 100, however long I live just because I love it," Kelley said. "When I went to those games at PA, I was there for Coach [Anthony] Lucas and Coach [Adam] DePriest, Coach [Madison] Taylor, those guys that had been with me for a long time. I wasn't itching to coach then, I was there to support them.

"What I figured out is that if I'm around football, I'm happy. And so I never stopped wanting to coach. It's just the time and what I wanted to do."

Kelley said he will meet with the existing staff at Sheridan next week before deciding who will remain for next season. The one hire he has made thus far is DePriest, who spent this season as the offensive coordinator at Sylvan Hills and was a longtime assistant with Kelley at Pulaski Academy.

There were rumors of Kelley taking a position in the last coaching cycle, but the offseason came and went with Kelley not landing a job.

"It's been calling me for a while now to come back," Kelley said. "I [took] some time [to] really step back away from the game and worked with some colleges and some pro coaches and some high school guys and did some stuff. The time just felt right."

He will be Sheridan's third coach in three years after Tyler Turner resigned to take the same position at Goodpasture Christian in Nashville, Tenn.

Sheridan finished 3-7 this season, missing the Class 6A playoffs by one game. The Yellowjackets have just two winning seasons since 2000 and none since 2007.

Kelley said he will build Sheridan the same way he did PA, including all of the special teams and fourth-down principles.

"The way I plan on looking here is the way we looked when I left PA, and nothing's changed about that," Kelley said. "I think that's the right way to play the game. That gives you the best advantage.

"I think if you want a chance to compete every year in every game, if you can do something different that makes sense and you practice hard, work hard and buy in, I think you got a chance to win every game, and that's what you want. And then we'll play harder than everybody else and see how it turns out."

Sheridan just completed its 12th straight losing season and has never won a state championship, so Kelley will have a blank slate to work with.

"I like the challenge of building things and wanted to be a part of something," Kelley said. "This was an opportunity for me to take a place that maybe, from what I hear from people around town, is not sure they can find a way to win here. And I liked that challenge, I liked that opportunity."