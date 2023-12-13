Land Trust adds 130 acres for wildlife movement in south Washington County





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust recently completed a significant conservation easement with a landowner to preserve 130 acres in a critical area for the movement of wildlife under Interstate 49, according to a news release.

The land in southern Washington County belongs to Bob Breeze. It's east of I-49 and adjacent to the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest, within the Land Trust's Boston Mountain Wildlife Corridor priority area.

A wildlife corridor is a strip of natural habitat connecting populations of wildlife otherwise separated by cultivated land, roads and human activity, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. They can help prevent the negative effect of species inbreeding and can help reestablish species that have been reduced or eliminated, the service says.

The property features more than 3,700 feet of streams, including two main tributaries and several springs. The streams are part of the Upper Frog Bayou watershed and flow into Lake Fort Smith, a source of drinking water for more than 200,000 residents in the Fort Smith area. The property is mostly oak-hickory forest and includes east, north and southwest facing slopes, with multiple rock outcroppings and caves creating a variety of microclimates and habitat types, according to the release.

"It is in a very wild and native condition since my parents never really made any changes to it while they owned it," Breeze said. "I love the elevation changes, the diversity of the flora and fauna, and the major attraction is the string of waterfalls and pools that are spring fed. They start small, but by the last one, there's a 20-foot waterfall with a swimming pool-sized swimming hole there."

One of the property's notable benefits is the preservation of scenic views along U.S. 71, further enhancing its scenic value, according to the Land Trust.

"The diverse wildlife and terrain made it very obvious that it needed protection from development," Breeze said. "The northwest portion of Arkansas is under a lot of pressure to develop, which will create pressure for suburban sprawl to the south of the Fayetteville area. Having conservation easements in place will help to minimize those intrusions in this section of the Ozarks."

Breeze Bluffs is the Land Trust's 44th protected property and takes the total acres protected to 7,495.

"We are so thankful to Bob for creating a land legacy that will stand the test of time. Bob's commitment to permanent land protection ensures a future where clean water, fresh air, access to outdoor recreation, and locally grown fruits and vegetables remain an integral part of everyday life in Northwest Arkansas," said Grady Spann, executive director of the Land Trust.

The Land Trust has a goal of reaching 10,000 acres under permanent protection in Northwest Arkansas, an effort known as 10K4NWA.



