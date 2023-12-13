Good for the goose ...

I was reading an article from the Arkansas Times about the Lake Hamilton High School Power Band's halftime show in which the tent- revival-themed show, according to the Freedom From Religion Foundation, "condemns non-Christian viewers to damnation." The foundation states, "Turning a school-sponsored marching band performance into a religious event violates the constitutional separation of religion and government."

Why, that's like handing out taxpayer dollars to people so their kids can attend private religious schools!

Oh, wait ...

BARRY MARTINDALE

Harrison

A recipe for disaster

It appears that Rex Nelson is obsessed with the Buffalo River. He has written about the alleged disinformation campaign which he attributes to social media, and wholeheartedly endorsed two possible private development projects that may be destined for the area. I do not write to opine on those issues.

Rex has also endorsed the change in status from national river to national park and preserve. It is clear to me that this change affords no additional protection beyond the current designation but may allow the extraction of some minerals.

It is certain that regardless of the above more people will come to the Buffalo to canoe, kayak, fish, swim and/or camp and that current funding is not adequate to address current needs. Today, current and backlog maintenance needs of the National Park Service is more than $22 billion.

House Resolution 4821 has been approved by the House of Representatives and awaits consideration in the Senate. This resolution, introduced and passed by the Republican majority, includes a $433 million cut--13 percent--for the National Park Service budget. Arkansas is of course a "red" state which could explain why Rex has not made this information part of his columns.

One thing should be perfectly clear regardless of growing use on or around the Buffalo River: Continuing this state of inadequate funding is a recipe for disaster.

JOHN DUPREE

Fayetteville

Won't change minds

Well, it's obvious I'm not going to change anyone's mind. I don't talk to my wife's family anymore as they are Trump cultists. That's fine; I'll just forget about 40 years of loving family at holidays as I have for the last few years, much to the chagrin of my wife. Forget about anything I did for my in-laws; guess it wasn't much anyway.

Yes, I'm so sad. I'm a Navy retired veteran; it makes no difference anyway. So, support a fascist ex-president; that's your right. But I'm just not going to worry about it. I've done all I can do as a retired lawyer, judge and naval officer. And that's all I have to say about this subject at this time.

DAVID RUSH

New Blaine

On Israel-Hamas war

The Sunday Democrat-Gazette had an article about the resignation of UPenn President Liz Magill due to "pressure from donors and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say ... that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy."

The article ends: "Experts and advocates say the chant, 'Israel, we charge you with genocide,' is a typical refrain heard at pro-Palestinian rallies. Jewish and Palestinian supporters both acknowledge protesters aren't saying 'we want Jewish genocide.'"

On the same page is the continuation of a story with the headline "U.S. approves $106M ammo sale to Israel/State Department bypasses Congress, cites 'emergency.'" Josh Paul, a former State Department official, is quoted as noting that this approval combined with the U.S. veto of a cease-fire resolution in the UN "should cause some serious consideration about whether ... assertions that the U.S. seeks to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza are sincere."

That page makes it clear that those who protest the genocide of the Palestinians will be criticized and even punished, but that Israel's genocide of the Palestinians itself is being financed by the U.S. This article has some explanations: longreads.tni.org/stateofpower/israel-the-model-coercive-state

Our tax dollars are being used in the murder so far of over 18,000 Palestinians, 70 percent women and children, innocents not a threat to Israel. We must demand that the U.S. Congress support a cease-fire now, an end to the occupation, and civil rights for Palestinians in their own homeland.

SHELLEY BUONAIUTO

Fayetteville