Little Rock police identify victim, officers involved in Tuesday shooting at Days Inn motel

The Little Rock Police Department revealed the name of the man who was shot and killed by two police officers Monday at a Days Inn motel on Interstate 30, as well as the names of the officers involved.

Michael Johnson, 38, of Little Rock was identified as the victim in a Wednesday news release.

The two officers involved in the shooting and who have been placed on administrative leave were identified as Mark Ray, 54, and Dakota Faircloth, 26.

Police Chief Heath Helton said Tuesday in a news conference that both officers had roughly four years' experience within the department. An internal investigation into the shooting is underway, along with a separate criminal investigation, according to a release.

According to Helton, on Monday officers responded to a shots fired call at the Days Inn, at 8219 I-30, just after 3 p.m. A caller had told police that as many as five shots were fired and that a male suspect in the gunfire left in a vehicle. The caller also reported seeing another potential suspect with a handgun around the back of the hotel, according to the chief.

Another caller told police they saw the suspect shoot into a hotel room, which was later determined to be room 110, though police said they didn't find anybody injured as a result of that gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a male suspect matching the description of Johnson in possession of a gun outside the east side of the Rest Inn, 8217 I-30, according to Helton. Officers said when they approached Johnson and instructed him to comply with their commands, he refused, and reached into his waistband for a handgun.

Police said both Ray and Faircloth fired their service weapons, critically injuring Johnson. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

This is the second time this year that Ray and Faircloth have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of a shooting.

In February, Faircloth, Ray and Officer Lindsey Coffman were put on administrative leave during an investigation into a gun fight in which James Mosby, 49, was shot.

Faircloth, Ray and Coffman arrived to conduct a wellness check at 5001 W. 65th St. around 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 5, according to a police incident report. There, they made contact with two women who said they were relatives of the person officers were meant to check on.

According to the report, the officers then spotted Mosby yelling in the parking lot and tried to deescalate the situation and speak with him, police said. However, he pulled a handgun and told officers not to approach him before shooting at officers, according to police.

Police took cover and fired back, leading to a brief firefight in which Mosby was reportedly shot and fell to the ground, police said. He stood up and continued yelling at police, but placed his gun on the hood of a vehicle, enabling police to arrest him, police said.

After receiving first aid on the scene, police said, Mosby was taken to an area hospital for treatment and then released to police custody.

Then, on Sept. 8, Ray was handed a 30-day suspension by the department from a March 16 incident, according to an investigation file obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazettte. In that incident, Ray responded to a frequent caller, Vickey Lipsey, who later said she had been punched in the head multiple times. Ray told investigators she told him she had been "flicked."

According to the investigation, Ray failed to follow department procedure governing how to handle domestic violence calls, failing to fill out a domestic lethality assessment form and an offense form, or give the caller a Laura's Card. Additionally, he did not have his body camera on during his interaction with her.

"Officer Ray's obligation to provide Ms. Lipsey with the proper police response was pushed aside because Officer Ray was wet and uncomfortable and he was dissatisfied with taking calls at Ms. Lipsey's residence time and time again," Lt. C.P. Thomas Jr. wrote in a memorandum. "Officer Ray had the obligation to write the report before leaving work, provide a Laura's Card, and despite the fact that he thought she was untruthful, provide and complete the Lethality Form."

The department sustained four allegations against Ray -- dereliction of duty, failure to activate his body camera, failure to complete an incident report and failure to complete a domestic violence lethality assessment form. According to the file, Ray appealed his suspension, and a spokesperson for the department was unable to immediately confirm the status of that appeal.

