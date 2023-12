Arrests

West Fork

Ricardo Loyola, 33, of 815 Earline St., Birmingham, Ala., was arrested Tuesday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving and resisting arrest. Loyola was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.