Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson is starting his own streaming service, promising to "tell the unadorned truth" to fans for $72 a year, he announced Monday. Commentary, interviews, Carlson-flavored news reports and documentaries, even an advice show will be offered on the Tucker Carlson Network, which is essentially staffed by the people who used to work for him at Fox. The new venture comes more than seven months after Fox abruptly fired Carlson, its most popular host. Fox never publicly explained the firing, and Carlson said on Monday that "it really is one of those mysteries that I'll probably never get to the bottom of." "I want to wake up and say to myself, 'You can say whatever you want,'" Carlson said, announcing his streaming service on The Megyn Kelly Show, a podcast and radio show Carlson, 54, had partnered with X, formerly known as Twitter, for content after leaving Fox. He'll still post material there, branded under his network, but said he determined X didn't have the capacity to help him build out the service he needed. Fox had no immediate comment on Carlson's venture, or whether it would violate a contract with the host that reportedly runs through next year's election.

The trial for rapper Young Thug and five other people is on pause until early next year after one of the defendants was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Shannon Stillwell, 31, was stabbed multiple times Sunday evening during a fight with another man housed in the same part of the jail, the Fulton County sheriff's office said. Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville sent jurors home Monday morning, telling them one of the defendants had a "medical issue" but told them to return the next morning. On Tuesday, he told them the "medical issue still exists" and, given the time that it may take to deal with it, "I'm going to recess you for the holidays today." Glanville told the jurors they are to return to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 and instructed them not to read anything about the trial or talk to anyone about it in the meantime. Prosecutors say Young Thug, 32, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, led a violent street gang called Young Slime Life that was responsible for killings, shootings, carjackings and other crimes over about a decade. Defense attorneys have said police and prosecutors relied heavily on jailhouse informants who had every reason to tell them what they wanted to hear.