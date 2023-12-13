Family in Bismarck

earns Bureau honor

The Allen family of Bismarck, led by Jeremy and Magen Allen, was chosen as the 2023 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year by the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

"For nearly three decades, our family has worked to build an agricultural operation that serves our family's needs and the needs of our community," Magen Allen said in a news release.

"The privilege of representing our district and now, our state as the Farm Family of the Year will be written into the pages of our family's heritage and history as one of our proudest moments. This is truly the honor of a lifetime."

The Allens will compete with nine other state winners in the Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year program in Moultrie, Ga.

The couple have been farming for 28 years and the family farm, JA Farms, is a cattle and hay operation that also includes a feed business, trucking company and retail farm store.

The family opened JA Farms Feed & Mercantile last year in Bismarck after the Hot Springs County community lost its only hardware store.

-- Cristina LaRue

Springdale's second

Aldi set for opening

Discount grocer Aldi will open its second store in Springdale on Dec. 21, the company said on Tuesday in a news release.

The store is at 5001 Elm Springs Road, west of Macadoodles and south of the Walmart Supercenter. It will open at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, and after that will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we've been voted the price leader for six years running," said Skyler Jones, Aldi's regional vice president.

"We have served this community for more than 32 years and are excited to continue to offer Springdale residents an affordable way of shopping," Jones said.

The discount retailer's other Springdale store is at 2009 S. Thompson St.

Springdale's planning commissioners approved plans for the new store in June. It will be about 12,000 square feet and will employ 15 to 20 people.

The 3.6-acre property is owned by the Anders Family Limited Partnership.

Based in Germany, Aldi's other Northwest Arkansas stores are in Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville and Siloam Springs.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index falls

to 879.69 in trading

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 879.69, down 1.98.

"A nice little rally for the major U.S. indexes on Tuesday as inflation reports show a stubborn level that may not please the Federal Reserve as much as investors would like based on expectations," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.