FOOTBALL

Herbert out for season

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery on Tuesday on his broken index finger on his right hand and will miss the Los Angeles Chargers' remaining four games this season. Herbert visited two hand specialists on Monday after he suffered the injury during the second quarter of Los Angeles' 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Herbert is the seventh starting quarterback in the league to be lost for the season because of an injury, if the New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not return from his torn Achilles tendon. Easton Stick will get his first NFL start on Thursday night at Las Vegas against the Raiders. The Chargers are 5-8 and have dropped four of their past five.

Mullens gets nod

Nick Mullens is next up at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Mullens will start Saturday at Cincinnati. He relieved an ineffective Joshua Dobbs last week and helped lead the Vikings to a 3-0 victory at Las Vegas. Mullens is the fourth different starter for the Vikings. They've never used that many in the same season in franchise history. Dobbs arrived in a trade with Arizona after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon. Jaren Hall got the first start in place of Cousins and suffered a concussion in that game.

Browns injuries pile up

The Cleveland Browns lost their second starting offensive tackle in two days as Jedrick Wills Jr. underwent season-ending knee surgery. Wills had been on injured reserve since Nov. 7, and the Browns had hoped the left tackle would be able to return at some point this season. However, the 2020 first-round pick from Alabama elected to have an operation and won't be back until 2024. On Monday, the Browns said rookie right tackle Dawand Jones is done for the season. The 6-foot-8, 375-pound Jones is scheduled to have surgery on his right knee after he got hurt during practice last week.

Transfers find new homes

Notre Dame is going from one ex-ACC standout quarterback to another after Duke's Riley Leonard committed to the Fighting Irish. Leonard announced his transfer destination Tuesday on social media. He is expected to take over for this year's starter Sam Hartman, who spent his first five seasons with Wake Forest before joining the Irish. Also, receiver Deion Burks is going from Purdue to Oklahoma and former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is transferring to Wisconsin. Ex-Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim is going to Coastal Carolina.

BASKETBALL

Bulls name Ring of Honor class

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman are the headliners for the inaugural class for the Chicago Bulls' Ring of Honor. The first group includes 13 men and the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 and won the NBA title. The franchise plans to honor the class with a couple of events in January. It also includes Phil Jackson, Jerry Krause, Artis Gilmore, Jerry Sloan, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Chet Walker, Johnny "Red" Kerr, Tex Winter and Dick Klein. The franchise plans to add to its Ring of Honor every two years, so the next class will be inducted in 2026.

Spurs backup done for season

San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. Bassey was on an NBA G League assignment when he hurt his left knee Sunday in the Austin Spurs' game with the Texas Legends in Dallas. The Spurs announced the severity of Bassey's injury on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Bassey played 19 games with San Antonio this season and was averaging 3.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 10.8 minutes. He averaged 5.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 35 games with San Antonio last season.

BASEBALL

Star Korean sign with Giants

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a six-year, $113 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Lee, a South Korean MVP and the son of a former MVP, can terminate the deal after four years and $72 million to become a free agent again. The 25-year-old was posted by South Korea's Kiwoom Heroes on Dec. 4, and if he stays for the entire contract, the Giants would owe an $18,825,000 posting fee.

Royals nab righties

Two people familiar with the deals tell The Associated Press that right-handers Seth Lugo and Chris Stratton have agreed to deals with the Kansas City Royals. The people spoke Tuesday to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deals were pending physicals. Lugo will make $45 million over three seasons and can opt out after the 2025 season, one of the people said, while Stratton will make $3.5 million this season with a $4.5 million player option for 2025, another person said. Lugo is coming off a strong season with the Padres, where he proved he could be a regular start, while Stratton helps solidify what was one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season.

Mets prospect tears ACL

New York Mets infield prospect Ronny Mauricio tore a ligament in his right knee during a Dominican Winter League game and will need surgery, an injury that will sideline him for a significant part of the 2024 season. The 22-year-old Mauricio, who made his major league debut Sept. 1, was hurt while playing for Tigres del Licey on Sunday night. Mauricio was on first base and started for second in what appeared to be a stolen base attempt, then stopped, fell and grabbed his right knee. New York says imaging revealed a torn ACL and added that a timeline for his return will be determined after the operation. Mauricio hit .248 with 2 homers, 9 RBI and 7 steals for the Mets in September.

Nats finalize deals

The Washinton Nationals have finalized a one-year, $2.25 million contract with reliever Dylan Floro and a one-year, $2 million deal with infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel. A 32-year-old right-hander, Floro was 5-6 with a 4.76 ERA and seven saves in 10 chances for Miami and Minnesota, which acquired him on July 26 for right-hander Jorge Lopez. Senzel, 28, was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 amateur draft and spent his first five major league seasons with Cincinnati. He hit .236 with 13 homers and 42 RBI this season and has a .239 career average with 33 homers and 125 RBI.