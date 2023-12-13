OTHERS SAY: Liz Magill’s weak testimony on genocide and Jews costs her big

Rep. Elise Stefanik set a clever trap at a House hearing on antisemitism on campus, snaring the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and MIT. The presidents, Liz Magill of Penn, Claudine Gay of Harvard and MIT's Sally Kornbluth, walked right into it and Magill has now lost her job over her fumbling response.

The question was: "Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your school] rules on bullying and harassment or code of conduct?"

Their flat-footed answers, with extended explanations and caveats that it depends if such patently antisemitic hate speech (nasty, but protected speech) turns into incitement or threats or action (which are not protected and not permitted) came across as lawyerly, dispassionate and tone deaf.

Stefanik asked for "yes," and the presidents tangled themselves up.

Magill, the only lawyer in the trio (Gay has a doctorate in political science; Kornbluth holds a Ph.D. in molecular oncology), who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and was the dean of Stanford Law School, failed to teach the lesson about free speech properly and had to resign, having lost the confidence of many in the Penn community and beyond.

There is real antisemitism on campus, made worse by the war launched by Hamas on Israel and Jews and Israel's military response in Gaza. Some idiots here and there may be calling for death to the Jews or genocide. Does that violate a campus speech code? Stefanik would think so, as might most people.

But even hateful, evil, antisemitic speech is still speech, just as calling for the killing of any people, from Blacks to Asians to gays, is speech. If it becomes a threat or incitement, it is not only bullying and harassment or breach of a code of conduct, but a crime that should be prosecuted under the law.