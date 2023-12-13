Reivers back in LR to defend title

Nine years later, East Mississippi Junior College and Iowa Western Community College are facing off on the big stage again.

In 2014, East Mississippi defeated Iowa Western 34-17 in Biloxi, Miss., to clinch the third of five junior college football national championships in an eight-year stretch between 2011 and 2018.

But this is the first time since 2018 that East Mississippi is playing for a title. Iowa Western is the defending national champion after it defeated Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College 31-0 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, the same site as today's game.

Iowa Western Coach Scott Strohmeier said in Tuesday's news conference held at War Memorial Stadium that his team didn't match up athletically the last time the two programs met. East Mississippi Coach Buddy Stephens said he's noticed an improvement in his opponent over the past nine years.

"Just like in [2014], they're a phenomenally coached team," Stephens said. "Hats off to them. They're going to play you hard for 60 minutes, and we know that.

"I remember talking to Scott [Strohmeier] about a week or so after the game and he said, 'We got to get fast, quickly, or we got to get quick, fast.' There was a little difference in team speed then, and that showed. I think they've done a great job of addressing that since we played them."

Iowa Western (11-1) opened this season 10-0 before suffering its first set-back on Nov. 11 to Hutchison 42-28. Before that, Strohmeier's team had won five of its first 10 games by one score, so the signs were there, he said. But it responded with a 47-7 win over Kilgore (Texas) College in the semifinals.

"These guys really bought in," Strohmeier said. "They came in, there's a lot of new faces and maybe we didn't win the prettiest all the time, but we found a way to win and here we are."

"A lot of our games have obviously been close, but we've been able to prevail," Iowa Western quarterback Hunter Watson said. "Hutchinson got the best of us that week, but that only woke up a giant. We came out in our semifinal game and performed. We played as a unit, we played all four quarters and we came out there and dominated."

Watson, a transfer from the University of Arkansas-Monticello, has led the Reivers this season with 1,700 passing yards and 19 touchdowns on 57% passing.

East Mississippi (10-2) faced adversity much earlier. The Lions opened their season with a 23-20 loss to rival Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College. Three weeks later, Mississippi Gulf Coast got the better of its conference foe 42-17 to drop East Mississippi to 2-2.

"Our guys were really young, early on," Stephens said. "The whole thing has been a growing process. You bring teams together in juco now and you have so little time to mesh. Early in the season, we were young, didn't mesh real well. I think everybody just started believing, and we had some success, and it kind of snowballed from there."

East Mississippi has averaged 37.3 points per game this season, winning eight straight games entering today. At the front of that is quarterback Ty Keyes.

Keyes, a Southern Miss transfer, has thrown for 3,089 yards and 32 touchdowns. In six conference games, Keyes passed for 1,778 yards and 20 touchdowns on 64.5% passing. He's also rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

"Coming in, they welcomed me with open arms," Keyes said. "I can just be me. I don't have to be somebody else that they want me to be. Coming here, I feel like that was the best decision for me."