Renovations needed before prison beds can be added

Although the state Department of Corrections is moving forward with plans to add 492 beds to three prisons, renovations are needed at two of those facilities before the beds are placed and inmates are transferred.

The McPherson Unit, a women's prison near Newport, will be getting 244 beds after the vacant building on the property is altered to house inmates, department spokeswoman Dina Tyler said.

"It's not suitable for housing," Tyler said of the vacant McPherson building. "It's a big metal building, so it has to be renovated to house people."

On Friday, the state Board of Corrections approved adding 124 beds to the Barbara Ester Unit in Pine Bluff and renovating the empty metal building at the McPherson facility to add 244 beds. The board declined to vote on adding an additional 124 beds at the Maximum Security Unit in Jefferson County.

The board raised concerns about the additional beds at McPherson because it isn't known whether the inmates would be coming from the J. Aaron Hawkins Sr. Center in Wrightsville or from county jails across the state.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, through her spokeswoman, Alexa Henning, stated Friday evening that Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri would move forward opening more bed space regardless of what the board voted on during its public meeting.

On Tuesday, Sanders continued to criticize the board.

"Gov. Sanders rejects the failed policy of catch-and-early release of violent offenders from prison for no reason other than lack of prison space," Henning wrote in an email to the Democrat-Gazette. "The Board of Corrections had plenty of time to do the right thing but chose not to act, so the Governor and Secretary -- who has the authority to open certain bed space -- are going to do everything in their power to keep Arkansans safe."

Chairman Benny Magness declined to comment on the matter when contacted Tuesday afternoon.

The state's prison population is expected to increase as a result of the Act 659, also known as the Protect Arkansas Act, which was passed earlier this year.

Beginning Jan. 1, those convicted of 18 of the most violent felonies in the state code, such as murder, will have to serve 100% of their sentences.

Sanders has pledged to build a new prison to account for the expected increase in inmates, but that process is expected to take years.

Arkansas prisons are at 61% staffing, prison officials told board members last week.

Currently, more than 1,770 prison inmates are being housed in county jails across the state, including roughly 145 women, according to the Department of Corrections.

The decision on whether the additional McPherson inmates will be transferred from the Hawkins Unit or from county jails won't be made until after the construction is finished in about four months, Tyler said.

Meanwhile, the process of adding 124 beds to the Ester Unit is "already underway" and should be completed "fairly quickly," Tyler said.

As for the Maximum Security Unit, the building that will house the additional beds was previously used as a "re-entry facility," Tyler said, but it hasn't been used in a while. That's why there is a need for extra maintenance before it is ready to house inmates again, according to the department.

Under Arkansas law, Profiri is the "executive head" of the department and therefore he is allowed to "perform all duties to administer the department," Henning said.

That is why he is legally permitted to move forward with adding beds without official approval from the Board of Corrections, she said.

In a letter he wrote last month in response to Sanders' criticism, Magness said he shared the governor's desire to add more beds, but added that the board is also responsible for making sure the new beds are safe for both jail staff and residents and humane for inmates, while ensuring the processes outlined by the Arkansas Constitution are followed.

He quoted from Arkansas Code 12-27-105, which says the board has "[g]eneral supervisory power and control over the Division of Correction and the Division of Community Correction and shall perform all functions with respect to the management and control of the adult correctional institutions and community correction options of this state contemplated by Arkansas Constitution, Amendment 33."

That amendment, ratified in 1942, prohibits the Legislature and governor from making certain changes to boards or commissions that have responsibility for managing or controlling the state's charitable, penal or correctional institutions and institutions of higher learning. For instance, the amendment says the powers of such boards or commissions can't be transferred to other entities unless the institutions they oversee are consolidated with other institutions or abolished.

After meeting in executive session on Friday, the board voted 3-2 to hire an outside attorney to represent it on issues related to employment and hiring. The attorney, Abtin Mehdizadegan, is a partner at Hall Booth Smith in Little Rock, according to the firm's website.

The decision by the board to hire an attorney drew criticism from Attorney General Tim Griffin.

"It should be noted that Arkansas law is clear that the Attorney General shall be the attorney for all state officials, departments, institutions and agencies unless the law provides otherwise," Griffin said. "A board, commission or other state entity must obtain the consent of the Attorney General before hiring outside counsel."