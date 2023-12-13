Rocket Sanders commits to Gamecocks out of portal

Running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders announced his transfer destination Wednesday.

An All-SEC first-team selection at Arkansas in 2022, Sanders stated plans to transfer to South Carolina in a post to his social media account. Sanders announced his intent to leave the Razorbacks on Dec. 5.

The Rockledge, Fla., native battled a knee injury early in the season that limited him to six games played in 2023. He rushed 62 times for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns, and had a season-best 103 yards during Arkansas’ win at Florida on Nov. 4.

More from WholeHogSports: Tracking the Razorbacks' ties in the NCAA transfer portal

Sanders put together standout freshman and sophomore seasons with the Razorbacks, rushing for 1,443 yards and 10 scores in 2022, and 578 yards and 5 touchdowns as a true freshman. He topped the 100-yard rushing mark nine times at Arkansas.

With the Gamecocks he will rejoin Dowell Loggains, who was hired by head coach Shane Beamer in December 2022 as South Carolina’s offensive coordinator. Sanders and Loggains were at Arkansas together in 2021 and 2022, when Loggains served as the Razorbacks’ tight ends coach.

Sanders is the third player on Arkansas’ 2023 roster to announce a transfer destination. Linebackers Chris Paul and Jordan Crook committed to Ole Miss and Arizona State, respectively.