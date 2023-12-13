’Shrek’ musical making 2-day Little Rock stop March 27-28

A new production of "Shrek the Musical," featuring a "reimagined" score (by Jeanine Tesori) and book and lyrics (by David Lindsay-Abaire, based on the DreamWorks animated film) sets out on a 40-plus-city national tour in February, with performances at 7:30 p.m. March 27-28 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. It will also play May 31-June 2 at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.

The show will be an add-on to Celebrity Attractions' 2023-24 Little Rock season. Tickets, $29-$99, go on sale Monday, Dec. 18. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com.

The production features all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford, who choreographed "Dear Evan Hansen."

An unlikely title fairy-tale hero, an unpleasant ogre, finds himself on a life-changing quest alongside a wisecracking Donkey to rescue an unwilling and feisty Princess Fiona.

The tour cast includes Nicholas Hambruch as Shrek, Cecily Dionne Davis as Fiona, Naphtali Yaakov Curry as Donkey, Timmy Lewis as Lord Farquaad, Jamir Brown as Pinocchio and Tori Kocher as Dragon.

It was the first collaboration between Tesori and Lindsay-Abaire, who in the 15 years since have also created the Tony Award-winning "Kimberly Akimbo."

Visit shrekthemusicaltour.com.