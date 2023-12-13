UA finds out SEC slate today

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks know all the opponents on their 2024 football schedule, but not all the dates.

They will find those out today when the SEC airs its schedule reveal show at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network. For the first time, the conference will field 16 teams, with Oklahoma and Texas joining on July 1, 2024.

The SEC stuck with an eight-game conference schedule for next season before determining whether it will stay with an eight-game format or expand to a nine games in 2025.

Arkansas, left out of the postseason bowl invitations for the first time since 2019 with a 4-8 record, knows it will host long-time SEC West rivals LSU and Ole Miss in Fayetteville along with Tennessee and Texas. The Razorbacks' conference road games will be at Auburn, Mississippi State and Missouri, and they will face Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, as the "road" team in the final contracted game of a long-term deal with the Aggies and Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, a former Arkansas offensive lineman.

Arkansas is also contracted for nonconference games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener in Little Rock on Aug. 31, at Oklahoma State on Sept. 7, and home matchups against Alabama-Birmingham (Sept. 14) and Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23).

The Razorbacks know one SEC date for certain, their Sept. 28 matchup against Texas A&M. Additionally, ESPN.com revealed late last month the Arkansas-Texas game is slated for Nov. 16.

Among other "leaked" pairings and dates are Georgia at Texas on Oct. 19, LSU at Texas A&M on Oct. 26 and Alabama at Oklahoma on Nov. 23,

The web site FBschedules.com lists the Arkansas home game against Ole Miss on Nov. 2, but that date has not been confirmed.

Razorback fans do not want to see a repeat of 2023, when they played SEC West contenders LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama on consecutive Saturdays away from home. Arkansas lost all of those games, plus bookend home games against BYU and Mississippi State, as part of a six-game losing streak.

With no more margin for bowl eligibility, the Razorbacks followed up a 39-36 overtime win at Florida with a non-competitive 48-10 home loss to Auburn, then capped the season with a 48-14 home loss to Missouri.

The Battle Line Rivalry game with Missouri is expected to be retained on the Thanksgiving weekend in 2024. However, there is speculation the renewed Texas-Texas A&M rivalry might turn into a Thanksgiving weekend series, which would create an opening for LSU in the regular season finale. Arkansas and LSU played on Thanksgiving weekend for the first 22 years after the Razorbacks joined the SEC for the 1992 season.

While perennial power Alabama dropped off the slate for the Hogs, they will still play a team coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in Texas. The Longhorns will be the 10th opponent the Razorbacks have faced in the season after a CFP appearance in the 10 years of the four-team format.

Arkansas played Alabama seven times and took on LSU and Cincinnati once apiece in the season after playoff appearances by those teams during the first eight years of the CFP.

The playoff will expand to 12 teams for the 2024 season.

CBSSports.com ranked each of the SEC schedules for the 2024 season last June and judged the Razorbacks' to be the easiest.

However, that strength of schedule toughened up with Texas in the playoff at 12-1, Missouri and Ole Miss both in New Year's Six games at 10-2, and LSU at 9-3.

The combined 2023 record of the Razorbacks' SEC opponents in 2024 is 67-30 (.691).