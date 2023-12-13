Watson pours in 23 points for Mavericks

Fort Smith Southside forward Cooper Watson (23) reacts near Greenwood’s Brenden Chick (15), Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, during the first quarter of the Mavericks’ 64-52 win over the Bulldogs at Southside Arena in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery..(River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton) FORT SMITH -- After being on the road in its initial six games of the season, Fort Smith Southside saved its best game so far for its home opener Tuesday at the Barn. Already a subscriber? Log in!