2 killed, 2 hurt in crash near White Hall

Two people were killed and two more hurt in a crash on U.S. 270 near White Hall on Tuesday evening, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Angel Hatten, 46, of Sheridan and a 12-year-old boy, who wasn't named in the report, were killed around 5:38 p.m. when the 2008 Chevrolet that Hatten was driving west on the highway crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2017 Ford head-on, the report says.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 31-year-old Stephanie Hinkle of Sheridan, and a 10-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Ford were taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.