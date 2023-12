2024 SEC football schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31

UAPB at Arkansas

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Western Kentucky at Alabama

Alabama A&M at Auburn

Miami at Florida

Georgia vs. Clemson

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Southern Miss at Kentucky

Furman at Ole Miss

Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State

Murray State at Missouri

Temple at Oklahoma

Old Dominion at South Carolina

Tenn.-Chattanooga at Tennessee

Colorado State at Texas

Notre Dame at Texas A&M

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt

Sunday, Sept. 1

LSU vs. Southern Cal

At Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Saturday, Sept. 7

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

South Florida at Alabama

Cal at Auburn

Samford at Florida

Tennessee Tech at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky*

Nicholls State at LSU

Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Arizona State

Buffalo at Missouri

Houston at Oklahoma

Tennessee vs. NC State

At Bank of America Stadium,

Charlotte, N.C.

Texas at Michigan

McNeese State at Texas A&M

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Sept. 14

Alabama-Birmingham at Arkansas

Alabama at Wisconsin

New Mexico at Auburn

Texas A&M at Florida*

Georgia at Kentucky*

Ole Miss at Wake Forest

Toledo at Mississippi State

Boston College at Missouri

Tulane at Oklahoma

LSU at South Carolina*

Kent State at Tennessee

Texas-San Antonio at Texas

Vanderbilt at Georgia State

Saturday, Sept. 21

Arkansas at Auburn

Ohio at Kentucky

UCLA at LSU

Georgia Southern at Ole Miss

Florida at Mississippi State*

Vanderbilt at Missouri*

Tennessee at Oklahoma*

Akron at South Carolina

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas

Bowling Green at Texas A&M

Saturday, Sept. 28

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M*

At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Georgia at Alabama*

Oklahoma at Auburn*

South Alabama at LSU

Kentucky at Ole Miss*

Mississippi State at Texas*

Saturday, Oct. 5

Tennessee at Arkansas*

Central Florida at Florida

Auburn at Georgia*

Ole Miss at South Carolina*

Missouri at Texas A&M*

Alabama at Vanderbilt*

Saturday, Oct. 12

South Carolina at Alabama*

Mississippi State at Georgia*

Vanderbilt at Kentucky*

Ole Miss at LSU*

Missouri at Massachusetts

Texas vs. Oklahoma*

At Cotton Bowl, Dallas

Florida at Tennessee*

Saturday, Oct. 19

LSU at Arkansas*

Kentucky at Florida*

Texas A&M at Mississippi State*

Auburn at Missouri*

South Carolina at Oklahoma*

Alabama at Tennessee*

Georgia at Texas*

Ball State at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Oct. 26

Arkansas at Mississippi State*

Missouri at Alabama*

Auburn at Kentucky*

Oklahoma at Ole Miss*

LSU at Texas A&M*

Texas at Vanderbilt*

Saturday, Nov. 2

Ole Miss at Arkansas*

Vanderbilt at Auburn*

Florida vs. Georgia*

At EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.

Massachusetts at Mississippi State

Maine at Oklahoma

Texas A&M at South Carolina*

Kentucky at Tennessee*

Saturday, Nov. 9

Alabama at LSU*

Georgia at Ole Miss*

Oklahoma at Missouri*

Mississippi State at Tennessee*

Florida at Texas*

South Carolina at Vanderbilt*

Saturday, Nov. 16

Texas at Arkansas*

LSU at Florida*

Tennessee at Georgia*

Murray State at Kentucky

Missouri at South Carolina*

New Mexico State at Texas A&M

Mercer at Alabama

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn

Saturday, Nov. 23

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas*

Texas A&M at Auburn*

Ole Miss at Florida*

Massachusetts at Georgia

Vanderbilt at LSU*

Missouri at Mississippi State*

Alabama at Oklahoma*

Wofford at South Carolina

UTEP at Tennessee

Kentucky at Texas*

Saturday, Nov. 30

Arkansas at Missouri*

Auburn at Alabama*

Florida at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Louisville at Kentucky

Oklahoma at LSU*

Mississippi State at Ole Miss*

South Carolina at Clemson

Texas at Texas A&M*

Tennessee at Vanderbilt*

Saturday, Dec. 7

SEC Championship Game

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

* SEC game