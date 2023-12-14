The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 14, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-23-269. Lea Merritt v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-681. Terri Peek, Executor of the Estate of Emma Lou Friedrick, Deceased v. Sharon D. Diley, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Greenwood District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-23-107. Kathryn Losurdo v. Brian Losurdo, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-22-499. Bridgette Robinson v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-22-500. Bridgette Robinson v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-820. Darean Deshun Moore v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Gruber and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-23-140. Scott Thomason v. Thomason Investments, LLC; and Mary Anne Thomason, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-172. Mark Cambiano and Chris Cambiano v. Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission; Flywheel Energy Production, LLC; XTO Energy, Inc.; and Merit Energy Company, LLC, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-23-7. Juan Diego Morales v. Madeleine Morales, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-583. Albert B. Mitchell v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-23-278. Jarvis Dillard v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-22-733. Grant Mayner v. Leslie McCormack and Mark McCormack, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-616. Jimmie Holland v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Wood, JJ., agree.

E-22-510. Dustin Smith v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Abramson and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-22-800. Tina Jones v. Austin Reddig, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifteenth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., agree.

E-22-531. Holly Hancock v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-22-532. Holly Hancock v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-22-321. Shane Perry v. Walmart Stores, Inc., from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-23-447. Shanna Moon and Christopher Moon v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Perry County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

E-22-502. Lisa Langston v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part for further findings. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-458. Jiggs Dean Compton v. State of Arkansas, from Newton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-22-513. Holly Hancock v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-657. Gary Wayne Johnson v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-23-126. Jonathan Chatman v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-506. Valiant Consultants, Inc.; Steven Mayer; Justin Preer; and Mike Fisher v. Courtney Lewis, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-23-185. Minor Child v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson, J., agrees. Hixson, J., concurs.