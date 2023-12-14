Arkansas prison board votes to suspend corrections secretary Joe Profiri; he vows to keep working





With a 3-2 vote, the Arkansas Board of Corrections suspended Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri with pay during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

Board member William "Dubs" Byers, while looking at Profiri, accused the secretary of showing "public disdain" for the board's authority.

"What we contemplate today is no small matter," Byers siad. "The secretary has made it clear in public and in private that he works exclusively for the governor and not the board."

Following the vote, Profiri pledged to remain at work regardless of the board's decision.

"I'm reporting to my office now and tomorrow I'm going back to work," Profiri told reporters who had huddled around him inside the small conference room where the board had met and voted. He also added that he answers to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and that he would continue to do his job until he hears differently from her.

Chairman Benny Magness said after the meeting that Profiri's "attitude and unwillingness to work with the board" is what led to Thursday's vote to suspend him.



