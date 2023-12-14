Arkansas visit gives Tennessee transfer DB a lot to like

Tennessee defensive back transfer Doneiko Slaughter has wrapped up his official visit to Arkansas, and there were a lot of things for him to like.

“It's a beautiful city,” Slaughter said. “Getting to know the coaches, the defensive staff for real, great guys. I feel they can develop me a lot here knowing their past. We have some history and that makes me feel good about coming here."

Slaughter, 6-0 and 190 pounds, played in 42 games and made 14 starts at Tennessee. He recorded 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 7 passes defended and 1 recovered fumble.

He was impressed with the Fayetteville area and Sam Pittman.

“The cost of living is very cheap,” said Slaughter, who played at Roswell High School in Georgia prior to attending Tennessee. “I can bring my family here and have no problems off the field. That and Coach Pitt, he's a great character guy. He don't tell you what you want to hear all the time.

“Him as well. He really believes in me as well. He can build my character off the field, too. I think I can have a connection with him past football."

Slaughter started 7 games and had 32 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss in 10 games this year as a senior while dealing with a nagging foot injury. He had a season-high 8 tackles in a 34-20 loss at Alabama on Oct. 15.

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Slaughter started 7 of 12 games as a junior, with 5 starts at cornerback and 2 at safety. He led the Volunteers in pass breakups with 7 and had 31 tackles, 5 sacks and 1 interception during the 2022 season.

Slaughter leaves Knoxville, Tenn., after recording 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 7 pass breakups and 1 interception in 4 seasons.

He and Arkansas graduate assistant Tyrone Hopper know one another. They are from the same hometown.

Slaughter has a post on his Instagram account that reads, “Stay away from negative people. They have a problem for every solution.”

“It's not always good to beat people up off of negative things,” he said. “You never know [if] they messed up one time out of 100 reps. You hang around negative people, you eventually feel less confident. That's how I feel about that.”

Arkansas looks to be his only visit since entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“No, I will go home and pack some things up,” he said. “I have a baby on the way.”

He was a 4-star recruit by Rivals in the 2020 class and chose the Vols over Miami, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Maryland, Minnesota and other programs.

It appears he will make a quick decision.

"Probably Sunday. This week [to] just get it over with,” he said.