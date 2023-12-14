Bentonville Kiwanis Club moves date for food box giveaway

BENTONVILLE -- The Kiwanis Club of Bentonville and Bella Vista will be giving out food boxes for Christmas with little twist this year on the 68 year tradition, according to a press release.

At 8 a.m. Dec. 23, the organization will distribute 300 boxes at the Bogle Family County Services Facility located at 1204 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville, according to the release.

The group traditionally hands out boxes on Christmas Eve, but since it falls on a Sunday this year, the date was moved back.

If anyone wants to help with the annual "Guy Wilkerson" Food Box Giveaway, they can drop nonperishables at the facility the week before Christmas, the release states.