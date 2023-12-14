Best Bets and Predictions for the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday Tripleheader

Week 15 of the NFL season brings us a special holiday treat: three Saturday games!

I'll be enjoying a long, leisurely weekend of football and postponing my holiday shopping just a few more days.

The action starts early on Saturday, and no games should overlap as in Week 14's Monday Night Football doubleheader (thank you). So settle in, and enjoy the NFL goodness!

And as long as you're watching, you may as well get in on the action. We have a few best bets for you here (and Friday, we will be back with player props).

Here are the current lines as they stand at SI Sportsbook.

The Vikings will have a new starting QB, Nick Mullens, when they take on the Lions in Denver on Saturday. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Vikings at Bengals

Contest Line: Vikings +3.5 | Bengals -3.5

Vikings +3.5 | Bengals -3.5 Game total: 39.5

39.5 Game Info: Saturday Dec. 16, 1 p.m. ET | NFL Network

The Vikings have decided to start Nick Mullens this week as they head to Cincinnati to face Jake Browning and the Bengals. Cincinnati (7-6) will be looking to win its third in a row, while Minnesota (7-6), which squeaked by with a 3-0 win last weekin Las Vegas, will look to put up more offense with the change at quarterback.

The Bengals have been hot in two games with Browning under center, winning both games outright and covering the spread. Browning has looked calm and cool under pressure, and he should have all his weapons available for this contest -- though Ja'Marr Chase did pop up on Tuesday's injury report with an ankle issue, so keep your eye on that news. Joe Mixon and Chase Brown have combined for a strong run game, and the Bengals are now averaging 26 points per game across the last three contests, much higher than the 21.5 points they have averaged for the year.

The Vikings will try to find success with Mullens under center after being held to only a field goal in last week's tilt vs. the Raiders. They will be hoping for the return of Justin Jefferson, but if he cannot go, look for T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison to be featured vs. a Bengals defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards across the last eight weeks.

Minnesota is 7-4-2 ATS this year, while Cincinnati is 6-6-1.

Best Bet: Vikings +3.5

We think the Bengals win this one, but we will avoid the hook.

Steelers at Colts

Contest Line: Steelers +2.5 | Colts - 2.5

Steelers +2.5 | Colts - 2.5 Game total: 41.5

41.5 Game Info: Saturday Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m. ET | NFL Network

The Steelers (7-6) will head to Indianapolis to face the Colts (7-6) for this AFC battle. Both teams are currently in the playoff picture and will be looking to improve their chances with a win. Neither team will have the quarterback they started the year with; the Colts will again start Gardner Minshew and the Steelers will roll with Mitchell Trubisky.

Veteran Mitchell Trubisky has been tasked with reviving the Steelers' offense after Kenny Pickett struggled and then got injured. Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports

Offensively, the Colts have been the better team this season, averaging 24.4 points per game (eighth) while the Steelers have averaged only 16.2 (27th). Defensively, the Steelers have the edge, limiting opponents to just 19.2 points per game (seventh), while the Colts have been far more generous, allowing 25.4 points per game (29th).

The Steelers should have no trouble running on the Colts with a tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. The Colts have allowed an average of 123 rushing yards per game across the last seven contests.

The Colts should have success passing vs. the Steelers, as Pittsburgh has allowed 231 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns across the last eight games played. Look for Michael Pittman and Josh Downs to be heavily involved for the Colts.

The Steelers are 7-6 ATS this season. The Colts are 8-5.

The over has hit only three times this season for the Steelers. It has hit a league-high nine times for the Colts.

Best Bet: Over 41.5

We'll bet Trubisky helps the Steelers put up a few more points than average this week, so we will take the over.

Broncos at Lions

Contest Line: Broncos +5.5 | Lions -5.5

Broncos +5.5 | Lions -5.5 Game total: 47.5

47.5 Game Info: Saturday Dec. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET | NFL Network

Jared Goff is always better at home, and SI Sportsbook seems to have noticed, favoring the Lions (9-4) by 5.5 vs. the Broncos (7-6).

The Lions have been uneven lately, dropping two of their last three contests, despite being favored in all three. The Broncos have been trending in the opposite direction, winning six of their last seven, and they find themselves only one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West.

Russell WIlson has been efficient, if not spectacular, and his 23 touchdowns are tied with Patrick Mahomes for the fourth-most in the league. The Denver offense has averaged 22.1 points per game this season (13th) and 23.3 points per game across the last three. Courtland Sutton has become an impressive red-zone threat with 10 touchdowns this season on just 699 receiving yards. Javonte Williams has led a capable run game for the Broncos.

Courtland Sutton has become one of the better red-zone targets in the league this season. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Goff has tossed 21 touchdown passes this season, and the impressive running back tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs has helped the Lions score 26.2 points per game this season (seventh). However, they have scored only 22.7 across the last three and they were held to just 13 points last weekend.

Denver's defense has been the superior unit as of late, allowing only 13.7 points per game across the last three, while the Detroit defense has struggled, allowing 28.3 points per game in that same span.

Detroit should be able to run on Denver, and Denver should be able to pass vs. Detroit. Look for WIlson and Sutton to connect again and for Montgomery and Gibbs to be heavily involved in the Lions' game plan.

Detroit is 8-5 ATS this season, 3-3 ATS as the home favorite. Denver is 5-7-1 ATS, 2-3 ATS as the away underdog.

Best Bet: Denver +5.5

We're happy to take the points for a team whose offense and defense are clicking lately. The Broncos have a lot to play for.

