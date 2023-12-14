Police beat: Cars vandalized; LR man arrested LR man charged in scooter holdup

Cars vandalized; LR man arrested

A man faces multiple felony charges after police say he was involved in a domestic dispute and was also linked to several keyed cars at a Little Rock shopping center.

Police arrested William Rose, 44, of Little Rock around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Five Below store at 16105 Chenal Parkway during a domestic violence incident, according to an arrest report, which does not detail the incident.

Rose was captured on surveillance video using a set of keys to damage several "luxury" vehicles in the parking lot of the Promenade shopping center on Chenal Parkway, including a Tesla, the report states. Officers had been looking for him in relation to the vandalism when he was found at the store.

Rose faces six felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and felony counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor charges of third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communications.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday night, an online inmate roster showed.

LR man charged in scooter holdup

Little Rock police SWAT officers on Tuesday morning arrested a man who authorities say stole a scooter at gunpoint.

Police arrested Raymond Holmes, 47, at his apartment on Baseline Road around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, after he was identified as a suspect in the robbery of a scooter from the owner's residence, according to an arrest report.

Holmes faces a felony charge of aggravated residential burglary. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday, an online inmate roster showed.