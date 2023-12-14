Cohu leaving LRCA to assist Israel team

The state high school football coaching carousel continued Wednesday as Little Rock Christian's Eric Cohu resigned as head coach.

Cohu left the program he had led for the past seven seasons to take a role with the Israel Football League to develop an under-19 national team that will eventually compete in the International Foundation of American Football World Championship in 2025.

He has been involved with growing American football in Israel since 2007. This past year, he took two trips to work with the league's coaches and players to continue the development of the league of roughly 500 high school players.

"Anytime you can build bridges, get some normality and some kids playing a sport and getting them activated in something where there's this bridge building, I just think it's very good for a societal situation, whether it's here in the United States or abroad," Cohu said.

With the travel required to spend upward of six months, starting in late March, and again in the summer, Cohu said he felt the timing was right.

"I've been coaching high school football in the States for 25 years," he said. "I won't say I'm never going to coach in the States again, or at the high school level again, but I had an opportunity for the next year, year-and-a-half to really work on this project.

"I [felt] like I couldn't do both, be the Little Rock Christian head coach and do as much as I want to do, both internationally and across the country, promoting football."

In Cohu's seven seasons at Little Rock Christian, the Warriors went 73-16, appearing in four state championship games, including this season. He coached the Warriors to the 2018 Class 5A state title.

Prior to Little Rock Christian, Cohu coached a combined 18 seasons at Madison (Ala.) Academy and Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, Va.

Little Rock Christian will play in Class 7A next season for the first time due to the Arkansas Activities Association's Competitive Equity Factor. The 2024-25 classification cycle will be released today by the AAA.

"I've tried to always leave a place better than what I found it," said Cohu, a Harding University graduate. "One of the things I told the guys when I took the [Little Rock Christian] job is I want to make this one of the state's best programs.

"We've had a nice seven years of being one of the state's best teams year in, year out, and I'm excited about that. But that's a testimony to the players and the assistant coaches buying into my philosophical viewpoints of football."

Cohu will remain with Little Rock Christian through the winter as the next head coach is selected. He also said he will continue to live in Arkansas in his new role to allow him to continue working as an advocate for the state's high school football scene, like the inclusion of ninth-grade players onto varsity rosters.