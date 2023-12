Marriages

Cesar Pimentel Garcia, 51, Ana Sosa Gonzalez, 52, both of Little Rock.

Victor Orinda, 29, and Abigail Fegtly, 25, both of Little Rock.

Jose Garcia Segura, 23, and Medelyn Mendoza Vazquez, 25, both of Maumelle.

Almoustapha Adamou, 28, of Conway and Leah Benner, 36, of North Little Rock.

Mauricio Castro, 27, and Itzel Payan, 26, both of Memphis.

Divorces

FILED

23-4213. Harry Johnson Jr. v. Marcy Johnson.

23-4215. Latoya Wallace v. Gary Wallace.

23-4218. Pamela Lay v. Phillip Lay.

23-4219. Jennifer Morris v. Shane Valentine.

GRANTED

23-738. Felecia Gelzer v. Derrick Gelzer.

23-2592. Dominique Savage-Edwards v. Leanthony Edwards.

23-3492. Jamila Scott v. Dwight Scott.