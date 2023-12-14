District allows student access to tech cards

The Pulaski County Special School District is once again allowing its nearly 12,000 students to hold Central Arkansas Library System technology cards -- but it is giving parents the choice to opt their children out of the program.

Jessica Duff, the Pulaski Special district's executive director of communications, said email notices went out to parents Wednesday saying that students will once again be able to use the cards that enable them to access online library materials from their homes or schools.

The credit-card sized technology cards will be distributed to the schools for their students after the winter vacation break that starts Monday.

The Pulaski Special district had participated since 2018 in the technology card program for elementary, middle and high school students. The cards were available to all teachers and students who wanted one -- even if the student did not have a traditional library card or transportation to a traditional library.

The district had discontinued participating in the library system's free service this past August out of concern that the student technology cards would put district personnel in jeopardy of violating Act 372 of 2023.

The new law makes furnishing "a harmful item" to a minor a Class A misdemeanor.

A Class A misdemeanor can be punishable by a year in jail and/or fine.

The school district's decision against student use of the technology cards continued throughout the first half of this school year despite a federal judge's July 29 decision to stop, at least temporarily, the enforcement of the part of the new law dealing with providing materials to minors.

The injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks is in effect until a full court hearing is held on the constitutionality of the new law. That trial is scheduled for October 2024 with possible backup dates in December 2024.

"We created a parent permission slip that is hyperlinked to the [email] that parents can decide 'Yes, or no, I want my child to receive a card." If they say no, we won't provide a card to the student," Duff said Wednesday.

She said she was aware that other districts that partner with the Central Arkansas Library System for the technology cards, including Little Rock and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts, do not provide the parent option.

"It's doubling down in terms of protecting our teacher librarians in the event of a change suddenly in the injunction of that part of Act 372," Duff said.

Of the more than two dozen permission forms returned almost immediately after the email notice went out to parents on Wednesday, all responders granted permission for their students to receive a card, Duff said.

District leaders and representatives of the elementary, middle and high school librarians have conferred in recent days about reinstating the cards to students.

"They have been so complimentary of the program, "Duff said, "and happy to hear that we were even considering bringing it back."

Ellen Samples, Central Arkansas Library System director of programming, said Wednesday that she was also pleased with the district's choice to resume involvement in the CALS Tech Card program.

"Our objective has always been to remove barriers, ensuring all students have access to the library's resources," Samples said. "Navigating Act 372 has been challenging for educators and librarians, so we empathize with the [school district] administration as they strive to make the best decisions for students' well-being. We look forward to our continued partnership with teachers and parents to enhance the students' educational experience."

Library system leaders said earlier that in the 2022-23 school year, technology card users checked out 25,261 e-books and 4,998 audiobooks and streamed around 41,600 songs.

Act 372 states that "a person commits furnishing harmful items to a minor if, knowing the character of the item involved, the person knowingly furnishes, presents, provides, makes available, gives, lends, shows, advertises, or distributes to a minor an item that is harmful to minors."

The law in part describes "harmful to minors" as "material or performance that depicts or describes nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sadomasochistic abuse."

The Central Arkansas Library System is one of several plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of the new law.