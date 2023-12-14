Fayetteville awarded $25 million federal grant to improve road safety

FAYETTEVILLE -- A $25 million federal grant will help the city make roads safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, federal and municipal officials said Wednesday.

The city learned Wednesday it received a $25 million Safe Streets for All grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The money will help pay for five projects and a public awareness campaign with a 25% local match requirement.

The total for the projects is $33.5 million, with the federal government paying $25 million, the city paying $7.25 million and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville contributing $1.25 million.

Wednesday marked the third round of grants issued under the program this year, according to a news release from the transportation department. A total of $1.7 billion has gone out to more than 1,000 communities.

Communities came up with safety action plans and committed to reducing fatality and injury accidents on roadways to apply for the grants. In July, Fayetteville adopted a resolution supporting the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission's Vision Zero plan, making the city eligible to apply for the Safe Streets for All grant.

The transportation department evaluated proposed projects from communities for various safety measures, and in particular, whether the projects would benefit historically underserved populations.

Federal officials wanted cities to use the money where it was needed most, said Polly Trottenberg, deputy secretary of transportation, during an online conference call with municipal leaders and reporters.

"It is, I think, one of the biggest investments in local roadway safety in American history," she said.

Cities that received grant money have five years to spend their share. The only other Arkansas city to receive money from the grant was Jonesboro, which got just more than $3.8 million.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said Fayetteville is about to move into "the next great phase of infrastructure improvements." He said the award was the largest single transportation grant he's ever seen, and the planned projects will make long-lasting improvements to create a safer environment for all modes of travel.

"Our community engagement efforts throughout the planning process have ensured that we prioritize those projects that will have the greatest impacts on the quality of life in our community," Jordan said.

The city identified all five project areas as high-risk corridors. The goal with each is to separate different modes of travel in space and time, said Chris Brown, the city's public works director.

College Avenue from Sycamore to Township streets will get sidewalks and street lights on both sides, re-timed traffic signals and medians. The work will look much like College Avenue from Maple to North streets, Brown said. Cost is listed as $12 million.

A separated bicycle track and sidewalks will go on Maple Street from the Razorback Greenway west to Garland Avenue. The project has been in the works for a few years and design is finished, Brown said. Cost is listed as $10 million.

Changes to School Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to 15th Street were included in the 71B Corridor Plan the city adopted in 2019. The project made the list to receive grant money, but the city will ask for fresh public feedback to come up with a specific design, Brown said. Cost is listed as $5 million.

The final two projects -- Joyce Boulevard from College Avenue to Crossover Road and Gregg Avenue from North to Drake streets -- have no concepts created yet, Brown said. The city will hire a consultant and solicit public feedback to develop a design, he said. The cost for Joyce Boulevard is listed as $3.5 million. Gregg Avenue is listed as $2.5 million.

The remaining $500,000 will go toward a public awareness campaign for the projects.

The city's required matching money will come from a transportation bond issue voters approved in 2019, Brown said.