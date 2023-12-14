FYI Calendar: 6x6 art auction tonight in Rogers

Today

Motion Is Lotion -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Talk -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Authors In The Afternoon -- With Roslyn B. Wilder, author of "Empyreal Nights," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art on the Bricks -- An art walk, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. artonthebricks.com.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- Book & Movie Swap, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Heat Pressed Pillow Pets -- 5-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 5-6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogersar.libcal.com.

"A Wacky Tacky Christmas Spectacular" -- An original show of popular Christmas songs with an extra flair for all things ridiculous, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-16, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $7 at the door. Directed by Shannon Stoddard and Wesley Fox. fslt.org/a-wacky-tacky-christmas-spectacular-off-season-production/

Friday

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"A Christmas Story: The Musical" -- 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 16, King Opera House in Van Buren. $18-$20. kingoperahouse.com.

Fruitcake Holiday Party -- A kid-free holiday party with a '70s twist, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Jingle Bell Jog -- Gates open at 7:30 a.m., events for all ages, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $20-$35. bgozarks.org.

Embroiders Guild -- 9:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday -- Momandpop, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Crafts -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Pups & Pages -- Read to therapy dogs, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Ni Hao, Friends! -- Chinese fun with Bentonville High students, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bella Vista Radio Club -- 1:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

"The Uprisers' Holiday Cabaret" -- Students present their own lighthearted holiday works, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $5-$10 at the door. Email kcohea@sdale.org.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17, ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

David Phelps Christmas -- 7:30 p.m., Skokos Performing Arts Center at Alma High School. $42-$58. skokospac.org.

'Tis The Season

Through Dec. 25 -- Christmas on Center with a Christmas Village on Center Street featuring live music, selfie station, Fire pit and Christmas decorations from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through Christmas, Eureka Springs.

Through Dec. 25 -- From 4 to 6 p.m. musicians will roam around Historic Downtown playing festive music for all to enjoy every Friday in December through Christmas, Eureka Springs.

Through Dec. 31 -- Christmas Tree Forest at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs begins with the Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 with more than 30 trees. Through Dec. 31.

Through Dec. 31 -- Pea Ridge homes and businesses will decked out with Christmas cheer for the Festival of Lights Dec. 2-31. There will also be a map published for those who wish to see them. Keep an eye on prt.nwaonline.com for the map.

Through Jan. 1 -- Magical Lights Adventure, a drive-through light display, 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $30 per vehicle; a $75 season pass is available. magiclightsnwa.com.

Through Jan. 1 -- A Drive-Through Light Display at the Great Passion Play continues Friday through Sunday until Jan. 1 by donation. Lights are on through 8 p.m. The Christmas Snow Village with trains will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday after Thanksgiving through Dec. 31. greatpassionplay.org

Through Jan. 1 -- Fort Smith Ice Rink opens Nov. 24 and operates until 9 p.m. most Fridays through Saturdays and until 6 p.m. on Sundays with more days and hours from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1 at Riverfront Pavilion, 100 N. "B" St. in Fort Smith. Skating is $5 an hour for children 12 and younger and $10 an hour for adults. See complete schedule at fortsmithiceskating.com.

