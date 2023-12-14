Get to know: UA baseball signee Jackson Farrell

Left-handed pitcher Jackson Farrell was one of 17 high school prospects to sign with Arkansas during the early signing period in November.

Farrell, 6-3 and 210 pounds, of Owasso, Okla., helped the Rams win their 14th state championship and was named a first-team Tulsa World selection as a junior.

Perfect Game rated him the No. 70 left-handed pitcher in the nation. He is the No. 13 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-handed pitcher in Oklahoma.

Nickname: Ferb

Coach Dave Van Horn is: A great guy to be around

Funniest baseball moment: All the funny practice moments in high school

Favorite baseball player and why: Justin Verlander, because I’ve always loved watching his pitch

Playlist before a game: Anything rap

Favorite TV Show: South Park

My mom is always on me to: Keep working hard in everything I do

If I win the lottery, first purchase: New truck

Favorite Influencer: Trevor Bauer

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future, and why: To the future, to see what it would be like 100+ years from now

Two things that really irritate me: Bad drivers and people who show lack of effort

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Mariano Rivera because I would want to learn his mindset when pitching

Favorite fast food chain: Whataburger because it’s best burger around

I will never eat: Seafood

Favorite food buffet: Olive Garden

Most boring sport to watch: Soccer

Nothing makes me laugh more than: My brother

I miss my: Old moments with travel ball teams

One foreign country I’d want to visit: Maldives

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love, because I like scary things

Best advice I’ve received: No matter how bad things get, always keeps your head up and keep going

Role model and why: My dad, because he’s been teaching me everything I need to know my whole life

People would be surprised that: I spend a lot of time playing golf