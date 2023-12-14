Graham putting injury behind him

FAYETTEVILLE -- While Jalen Graham's University of Arkansas teammates were in the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis during Thanksgiving week, he stayed home to do rehab work on his ailing back.

Back spasms caused Graham, a 6-10 fifth-year senior forward from Phoenix, to miss the Razorbacks' two exhibition games and four of the first six regular-season games.

"It was tough not being there for my team, obviously," Graham said Wednesday. "I was disappointed, but I'm glad I'm back and I'm just ready to help my guys out."

Graham, who has played in the past three games, said when the Razorbacks were in the Bahamas, he focused on individual exercises as well as working with a trainer.

"I did a lot of stuff on my own, did a lot of stretching when I woke up to get my back stronger," he said. "Then there was a lot of rehab, like 8:30 in the morning and then in the afternoon to try to get my body back to where it needs to be. It was consistent every day."

Graham said missing practices and games dealing with his back spasms took a toll on his mind as well as his body.

"It's been challenging mentally more than anything, I feel like," he said. "Obviously, there's the rehab, but there's days where I feel good and then the next day I wake up and it's back to square one it feels like.

"When I took that break from the Bahamas [trip] and went to rehab and got my back right, that's the best I've felt.

"I've been keeping on going up since then, feeling better. So just keep improving on my health, and getting healthy is the key. And I feel good.

"I feel like the better I feel, the better I'll play."

Graham was a bright spot for Arkansas in Oklahoma's 79-70 victory over the Razorbacks last Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Playing a season-high 16 minutes off the bench, Graham had 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 2 assists. He hit 4 of 5 shots.

"Our three biggest segments of games were really the Bahamas, just because we played three games in three nights," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of the Razorbacks going 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis with a double-overtime victory over Stanford and losses to Memphis and No. 9 North Carolina. "It would have been great to have a healthy Jalen Graham then because [depth is needed] any time you get to the second and third game, especially after a double-overtime game.

"I think that not having Jalen in Nassau affected us in games two and three. Maybe not in game one. Certainly a great offensive talent."

Graham is averaging 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 9.2 minutes in six games and shooting 57.1% (12 of 21) from the field. Of his 19 total rebounds, seven have been on the offensive end.

Musselman said Graham also had some good plays on defense against Oklahoma.

"He got beat off the dribble a couple times and had some great blocks because he stuck with the play," Musselman said. "Certainly [good] getting him back in the fold, and he's got to continue to work his way back into better physical condition. Because he had the time off, I think that's affected him from a conditioning, wind standpoint."

Graham, who averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 9.4 minutes in 31 games off the bench last season after transferring to Arkansas from Arizona State, worked in the offseason to improve his defense.

"I feel like I'm a good defender now," Graham said. "I've just been listening to Coach Muss and trying to take all the defensive concepts that we have.

"If you are able to do the defensive concepts here, it makes the defense pretty easy because you've got to help and rotate. So just buying into that is what I had to do, and I think I've done that."

With Musselman saying minutes in the rotation are being evaluated in practice this week as the Razorbacks (6-4) prepare to face Lipscomb (7-5) on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Graham has a chance to earn more playing time.

"My back feels good, probably the best it's been," Graham said. "So that's a good thing.

"Whatever Coach wants to do or however he wants to play me, I'm here to play. I'm just excited to be back and I really just want the team to win."

Graham nearly was credited with his first three-point basket as a Razorback at the end of the first half against Oklahoma.

With the Razorbacks inbounding under their basket with two seconds left in the half, Graham got the ball, took a couple of dribbles and launched a shot from about 42 feet. He made it, but the shot was released a split-second after the halftime buzzer sounded. Officials waved off the basket.

"I knew they'd be denying the point guard [Layden Blocker] and my other guards [Khalif Battle and Tramon Mark], so I had to come up to get the ball," Graham said Monday night on Musselman's radio show. "I know this sounds kind of selfish, but I was really hoping they'd give me the ball because I've always wanted to shoot something like that.

"The fact that it went in was even crazier. I'm just mad that I didn't shoot it earlier."