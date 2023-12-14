Hibbert becomes 2nd Razorback to win The Bowerman

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas sophomore Jaydon Hibbert, 18 years old for another month, won The Bowerman for the top men’s collegiate track and field athlete for 2023.

Hibbert, who swept NCAA and SEC titles in the triple jump indoors and outdoors as a freshman and set two collegiate records, won the award that’s referred to as the Heisman Trophy for his sport, during a ceremony Thursday night at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colo., held in conjunction with the United States Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association Convention.

The other men’s finalists with Hibbert were multi-event athletes Kyle Garland from Georgia and Leo Neugebauer from Texas.

Hibbert, who is from Kingston, Jamaica, and turns 19 on Jan. 17, became the second Razorback to win The Bowerman for men along with sprinter and jumper Jarrion Lawson in 2016.

In Hibbert’s first collegiate season, he broke two triple jump collegiate records going back to the 1980s.

Hibbert won the NCAA Indoor title with a leap of

57-6 1/2 to break the collegiate record of 57-5 set Charlie Simpkins of Charleston Southern in 1986.

At the SEC Outdoor Championships, Hibbert went 58-7 1/2, breaking the mark of 57-7 3/4 by SMU’s Keith Connor at the 1982 NCAA meet.

Hibbert won the NCAA outdoor title by going 57-7 1/2.

The men’s winner was announced before the women’s winner. The three women’s finalists include Arkansas sprinter and hurdler Britton Wilson, Texas sprinter Julien Alfred and Florida jumper Jasmine Moore.