In close proximity

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will face another difficult football schedule in 2024, but it does not compare to the gauntlet the Razorbacks had to run this fall during its dropoff to a 4-8 record.

Fifth-year Coach Sam Pittman's crew will have four true road games, but they are well-spaced between a Week 2 matchup at Oklahoma State on Sept. 7 and the season-finale at Missouri on Nov. 29 or 30. The Hogs also have a neutral site game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 28. It is the last scheduled between the former Southwest Conference rivals at AT&T Stadium.

The Razorbacks knew six of their playing dates, but six of them against conference opponents were breaking news on the SEC schedule reveal show on the SEC Network on Wednesday night. The addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the conference on July 1 increased the interest level for Wednesday's show.

Arkansas' home game against Texas on Nov. 16 had been previously "leaked" by ESPN.com and that game led the Week 12 reveal on the show.

Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow reminded host Laura Rutledge of the SEC Nation game day show being in Fayetteville on Sept. 11, 2021, the day the Razorbacks upset No. 15 Texas 40-21 in Pittman's second season.

"What an atmosphere it was," Tebow said. "A little bit of hatred between those two programs."

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy also discussed the Arkansas-Texas game in the context of a difficult stretch of the schedule for the Longhorns.

"It's going to be the Hogs' Super Bowl, so that's a welcome to the SEC moment," McElroy said on the broadcast.

The first date that was news to the Razorbacks was their SEC opener, set for Sept. 21 at Auburn, a team that stomped the Hogs 48-10 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium this season.

Arkansas will not play any back-to-back road games and will travel on consecutive weeks only once -- the games at Auburn and against Texas A&M in late September.

The Razorbacks had four consecutive games away from home in 2023, including road dates at SEC West contenders LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama, as part of a six-game losing skid that became the biggest storyline in the Hogs' season.

Because the 2024 season will feature a 14-week schedule format, each of the SEC teams will have two open dates. The open dates for Arkansas will come on Oct. 12, between home games against Tennessee and LSU, and on Nov. 9, between home games against Ole Miss and Texas.

After its neutral site game against Texas A&M, Arkansas will have just one road game the next eight weeks -- at Mississippi State on Oct. 26 -- until the season-finale against Missouri.

The schedule reveal showed four SEC teams -- Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri and Oklahoma -- will open the season with at least four home games. Auburn actually has five home games to open, with nonconference dates against Alabama A&M, California and New Mexico before the Tigers host Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Tebow and Joey Galloway noted a very rough ending stretch for third-year Florida Coach Billy Napier, whose seat will be among the hottest in college football. The Gators' last five games will be against Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State, which are all in the current top 13 of the College Football Playoff standings.

The first conference game for Oklahoma will be on Sept. 21 at home against Tennessee. Texas' SEC debut will come in Week 5 vs. Mississippi State, three weeks after the Longhorns take on current No. 1 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The 2024 SEC opener will pit South Carolina at Kentucky on Sept. 7.

The SEC will involved in major marquee games from the jump. Week 1 matchups include Notre Dame at Texas A&M, Georgia vs. Clemson, LSU vs. Southern Cal and Miami at Florida.

The Arkansas at Oklahoma State game is a Week 2 highlight along with Texas at Michigan, Houston at Oklahoma and Cal at Auburn. Week 3 will feature Alabama at Wisconsin in the Crimson Tide's second true road game at a Big Ten opponent.

The SEC gave Texas A&M a home date against Texas on Nov. 30 during rivalry week, which broke up the Aggies' season-ending showdown with LSU after 10 seasons.

Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman (left) meets with Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze before a Nov. 11 game in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks open SEC play in the 2024 season Sept. 21 at Auburn. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





