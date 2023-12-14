The nation in brief: Inmates sue over Alabama prison labor

Inmates sue over Alabama prison labor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Current and former inmates announced a lawsuit Tuesday challenging Alabama's prison labor program as a type of "modern day slavery," saying prisoners are forced to work for little pay -- and sometimes no pay -- in jobs that benefit government entities or private companies.

The class action lawsuit also accuses the state of maintaining a discriminatory parole system with a low release rate that ensures a supply of laborers while also generating money for the state.

"The forced labor scheme that currently exists in the Alabama prison system is the modern reincarnation of the notorious convict leasing system that replaced slavery after the Civil War," Janet Herold, the legal director of Justice Catalyst Law, said Tuesday.

The lawsuit accuses the state of violating the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution, anti-human trafficking laws and the Alabama Constitution.

The lawsuit contends that the state maintains a "forced labor scheme" that coerces inmates into work. The lawsuit said those jobs include unpaid prison jobs where inmates perform tasks that help keep the facilities running. Inmates in work release might perform jobs where businesses pay minimum wage or more, but the prison system keeps 40% of a prisoner's gross pay to defray the cost of their incarceration and also deducts fees for transportation and laundry services. The lawsuit referred to the state's 40% reduction as a "labor-trafficking fee."

N.H. sheriff accused of stealing resigns

BRENTWOOD, N.H. -- A New Hampshire sheriff accused of stealing $19,000 in county funds has resigned, leading prosecutors to withdraw their request to revoke his bail on charges of theft, perjury and falsifying evidence.

"I am proud to have served as high sheriff of Strafford County and to have been both the youngest sheriff and first African American man to serve in this role across the state of New Hampshire," Mark Brave wrote in his resignation letter. His lawyer announced his resignation at a scheduled hearing in court Tuesday, effective immediately.

Brave, 38, pleaded innocent in September. He's accused of using his county credit card to pay for travel to fictitious business meetings with multiple paramours and then lying about it to a grand jury. He was arrested in August and went on administrative leave.

Prosecutors sought to revoke Brave's bail. They learned that instead of staying in Dover, N.H., Brave was living in Tewksbury, Mass. He had been ordered not to leave New Hampshire unless it was related to his daughter's schools in Massachusetts. Prosecutors also said Brave lied about his financial situation to get a court-appointed attorney. He currently has his own lawyer.

Heavy load endangers busy R.I. bridge

A review of state inspection reports of a critical Rhode Island bridge that was partially shut down over safety concerns, resulting in major traffic headaches, led authorities to believe that "something catastrophic" happened since July that broke a support rod, Peter Alviti, the state's director of transportation, said Wednesday.

State authorities described the problem as a critical structural failure. The bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Providence, the state's largest city. The bridge carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.

"Our engineers are telling us that very evidently there was some kind of load imposed that created a kind of catastrophic failure in these supports," Alviti said at a news conference about the Washington Bridge, showing before-and-after photos of the damage.

The repair work could take months. Traffic was being redirected to two lanes on the eastbound side for now. Bypass lanes for westbound traffic on the eastbound side will open this weekend, and the Transportation Department was working on setting up a ferry service and a bus shuttle.

Charge: Jewish leader killed by stranger

DETROIT -- Authorities filed a murder charge Wednesday in the October slaying of a Detroit synagogue leader, alleging that she was killed by a stranger who broke into her home.

There was not a "shred of evidence" that Samantha Woll was killed as a result of antisemitism or any hate crime, prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

A 28-year-old Detroit man was charged with murder and two other crimes. The Associated Press is not naming the suspect because it's unclear if he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. The Wayne County public defenders office did not immediately respond to questions asking whether it is representing the suspect or if it had comments regarding his case.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home, east of downtown Detroit, on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe she was attacked inside the residence.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who was in custody was released in November.



