Freedom for future

For the last two months, Jewish organizers together with Palestinians have been organizing weekly marches and actions in Little Rock to call attention to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. I am one of those Jewish organizers. To paraphrase both Frederick Douglass and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel: My prayers are for freedom, but I must not solely pray with my lips. I must pray with my feet. Our marches are prayers for freedom.

I grieve for the 18,000 Palestinians killed since Oct. 7. I grieve for the decades of killing and displacement of Palestinians since the creation of the state of Israel. I grieve for my Jewish community who believes that perpetrating violence is the only way to secure our people's safety. Our grief, our memories, our imaginations, our stories, our visions for the future must not be co-opted for the sake of endless war.

Jewish tradition has survived and thrived for millennia in the diaspora developed in opposition to empire, colonization, and nationalism. Judaism requires us to work in solidarity. We cannot understand and combat antisemitism without connecting it to white supremacy, Christian nationalism, anti-Blackness, and Islamophobia.

If I know anything, I know this: The Jewish future requires Palestinian freedom. Our liberation is tied to one another. I cannot build my faith on the occupation and subjugation of another people. Ceasefire now. End the occupation now.

STEPHANIE GRAY

Little Rock

Must consider usage

Those of us who are here now are the ones upon which future generations depend for good decisions that will affect today as well as tomorrow. And we need to have our sights set farther down the road tomorrow.

For the people of Arkansas, I'd like to suggest further consideration of the national park proposal for the Buffalo River area.

As a supporter of national parks, I'm aware that many of them are actually being loved to death from too much onsite tourism interest. If you've been in a large gathering of people, you know how much and how quickly damage can occur. Even great numbers of caring people cause damage by their presence, so numbers must be limited for preservation. From what I'm reading, this area may already have reached capacity for controlled sustainable use. We owe it to ourselves to consider this a priority when making a decision about tomorrow.

KAY CARPENTER

Little Rock