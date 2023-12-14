Little Rock School Board votes to build new $145M high school





The Little Rock School Board on Thursday voted — but not without some sharp words — to proceed with the construction of a 1,200-seat traditional high school on Ranch Drive in the northwest part of the city.

The board’s 7-2 vote sets a construction price of $145,638,731 plus the cost of six classrooms, which had been taken out of the plans as a way to save money.

The board acted on the west Little Rock High School at a meeting in which it also approved:

• Hiring George Maxey of Orange Park, Fla., to be principal at Southwest High School after he resigned from a principal’s job in Duval County, Fla., after failing to be immediately forthright with law enforcement about a student-involved incident.

• Using surplus space at Hall STEAM Magnet High School — beginning in August 2025 — to establish a parent welcoming center that would incorporate the district’s student registration office.

• Adding a kindergarten-through-fifth grade program for students with autism in combination with regular education students at Western Hills Elementary, averting the need to close the campus because of low enrollment.

• Instituting a foreign language and leadership component to Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in partnership with the Clinton School of Public Service as a way to build enrollment at the school near Arkansas Children’s Hospital and the Arkansas Capitol.

• Forming three task forces of district employees and community members to develop recommendations on expanded early childhood education services; identifying school facility needs and revenue sources; and assessing specialty/magnet school programs to enhance programs as well as eliminate duplication.

• Approving $7 million for athletic facilities at the new Marian G. Lacey K-8 Academy that will open to students in August.

• Officially closing Baseline Elementary and Cloverdale Middle schools at the end of the school year as has been planned for years once Lacey, 9417 Geyer Springs, is constructed. Baseline is being considered as a site for an early childhood education center.

Little Rock board members had in November put the brakes on approving a $153.6 million guaranteed maximum price for the new school in northwest Little Rock, asking that school planners look for ways to make the project less expensive.

The original estimated price for the campus was $85 million in 2021 when voters approved an extension of a 12.4-mill tax rate to raise money for construction projects throughout the district, including the high school.

Lewis Architects and Baldwin & Shell Construction Co. came back to the board with a cost of $145,638,731 that included the subtraction of 10 classrooms, exterior canopies over drop-off points and alterations to changing rooms for the school’s athletic facilities.

Board member Greg Adams made the motion to approve the $145 .6 million plus the addition of six classrooms.

Board member Vicki Hatter questioned how the school will be populated in light of the district’s declining enrollment. She argued that students in the northwest part of the district typically leave the Little Rock district to attend private schools or Joe T. Robinson High in the neighboring Pulaski County Special School District.

Referring to concerns made earlier in the meeting from residents to the north of the school about the noise level of air conditioner chillers and an insufficient buffer zone/fence, Hatter questioned what the costs of any fixes to those problems would be. She told the residents that they will end up living with the noise.

Hatter called the cost of the high school “ungodly” and said that residents throughout the district will pay the cost. She then moved to amend Adams’ motion to include “any and all” costs to “bring up to par” Parkview Magnet High School on John Barrow Road.

“I want to speak against Ms. Hatter’s idea that pits one part of the district against another,” Adams responded and noted that the whole district pays taxes and “we are in this together.” He noted improvements being made at multiple campuses, including additions at Central High and the new Lacey school.

Hatter said she isn’t against the west part of the district “but I’m a realist.”

Board member Leigh Ann Wilson said that there were no drawings or proposals for renovating Parkview, one of several schools that is expected to be a focus of the new task force on facilities early next year.

Thursday night’s decisions come after Wright told the School Board in October that the capital city district is facing about $15 million in budget cuts for the 2024-25 school year. That is the result of a declining student enrollment, the need for additional resources at academically struggling schools, and higher interest rates on construction bond debt.

Enrollment in the district declined by about 500 students between 2021-22 and 2022-23 and dropped another 183 students this fall to 19,952 in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

The district is anticipating $284 million in state and local revenue and $54.5 million in federal funding this school year.

Eighty percent to 90% of the budget cuts for 2024-25 are expected to come from personnel positions and 10% to 20% from programs, district leaders have said.

District leaders spent much of November asking district residents to generate and respond to ideas for cutting expenses and making more efficient use of campuses.