Local Sports Roundup

PREP BOWLING

Brantley almost perfect again

Rogers senior Kale Brantley came close to a perfect 300 game for the second time this season during Wednesday's match against Bentonville and Bentonville West at the Rogers Bowling Center.

Brantley started the game with four straight strikes, but he made only nine pins fall during his first attempt on the fifth frame. He knocked down the remaining pin to complete the spare, then followed that with seven more strikes to finish with a 279 score.

He also had a 203 score for a 480 series to lead the Mounties, who won't have another match until Jan. 9 against host Fayetteville and Rogers Heritage at Ozark Lanes.

Bentonville won the match with a 2,390 to Rogers' 2,381 score as the Tigers took the lead in the final round.

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Springdale 68, Providence Academy 53

Springdale used a 20-8 outburst in the fourth quarter to pull away from Providence Academy and take third place during the Lady Mustang Classic in Anderson, Mo.

The Lady Bulldogs led 21-17 after one quarter, but it was trimmed to a 29-26 margin at halftime. Springdale then led 48-45 after three quarters before the late run.

Charleen Hudson scored 23 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs and was named to the all-tournament team, while Kaiya McCoy added 15. Lola Kiraga led Providence with 25 points and Ava Maner chipped in 15.

McDonald County (Mo.) 51, Bentonville West 50, OT

Carlee Cooper's layup in the final seconds in overtime provided the winning margin for the Lady Mustangs on Tuesday in the Lady Mustang Classic in Anderson, Mo.

The Lady Wolverines led 21-10 after the first quarter, but McDonald County rallied to take a 27-26 lead at half.

West led 38-33 going into the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 46-46 after regulation.

Valley Springs 73, Flippin 49

Valley Springs outscored Flippin 22-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away and win its 3A-1 Conference opener at Flippin.

The Lady Tigers (10-5, 1-0) led 16-13 after one quarter and extended it to 35-29 at halftime and 51-40 after three quarters. Macy Willis had 21 points to lead a trio of Valley Springs players in double figures, while Tayla Trammell and Camie Moore had 14 points each.

Gentry 42, Siloam Springs 13

Gentry held Siloam Springs to just three points over the second and third quarters and rolled to a victory at home.

The Lady Pioneers went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter and enjoyed a 25-7 halftime cushion, then held Siloam Springs to just a free throw in the third quarter and owned a 38-8 lead.

Kaitlyn Caswell had 12 points and Shelby Still 10 for Gentry.

Harrison 68, Huntsville 37

Harrison had four players finish in double figures and used a 19-2 run in the second quarter to roll to a nonconference win over Huntsville in Goblin Arena.

The Lady Goblins already led 25-15 after one quarter but used the outburst to enjoy a 44-17 halftime cushion.

Eliza Barger led a balanced Harrison scoring attack with 14 points, followed by Brooklyn Mitchell with 13, Lila Jones with 11 and Annabelle Massengale with 10. Alexis Pillow and Maggie Ritchie had eight points apiece for Huntsville.

Boys

Elkins 49, West Fork 48

Jackson Justus made a last-second basket that enabled Elkins to defeat West Fork 49-48 in the 3A-1 Conference opener for both teams.

Kyran Kenner scored 14 points to lead Elkins (11-0, 1-0), which outscored West Fork 19-11 in the fourth quarter. Bryce Mooneyham added 11 points and Jaeden Newsom 10 for the Elks.

Camden Callahan scored 20 points and Cade Erickson 18 for the Tigers (10-5, 0-1).

Valley Springs 59, Flippin 42

Valley Springs outscored Flippin 21-7 in the third quarter and pulled away to claim its 3A-1 Conference opener at Flippin.

The Tigers (17-3, 1-0) held slim leads of 15-14 after one quarter and 21-18 at halftime before the outburst allowed them to enjoy a 42-25 cushion to start the fourth quarter.

Keyton Carnahan led Valley Springs with 16 points, followed closely by Levi Carey with 14 and Nate Helams with 13.

Lead Hill 67, Jasper 59

Lead Hill bounced back from an early deficit and claimed a 1A-1 East Conference victory at home over Jasper.

The Tigers trailed 20-13 after one quarter, but rallied to tie the game at 32 before halftime. Lead Hill then took a 44-42 lead after three quarters and pulled away with the win.

Coda Lemon had 25 points for the Tigers, while Cedomir Petrovic (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Nicklas May (14 points, 10 rebounds). each had double-doubles. Sawyer Willis had 19 to lead Jasper, while Blake Williams added 12 and Canaan Hudson 10.

Pea Ridge 74, McDonald County, Mo. 57

Pea Ridge outscored McDonald County 24-15 in the third quarter to turn a 32-31 halftime lead into a 10-point advantage going into the fourth.

Skye Davenport led Pea Ridge (10-2) with 19 points, while J.B. Bledsoe had 13, Josh Thaxton 11, and Ben Wheeler, Zion Whitmore and Luke Baker each had eight points.

Josh Pacheco led McDonald County with 19 points, while Toby Moore had 14 and Anthony D'Amico had 13.

Harrison 75, Huntsville 46

Ryder Scribner had 13 of his 25 points in the first quarter as Harrison rolled to a victory over Huntsville in Goblin Arena.

Scribner helped the Goblins (7-4) jumped out to an early 22-4 advantage, which grew to 42-18 at halftime and 68-36 after three quarters.

Scribner led a trio of Harrison players in double figures as Hayden Martin added 14 and Lucas Paul 10. Kolby Phillips was the only Huntsville player in double figures with 12.

Berryville 46, Blue Eye, Mo. 37

Berryville jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and defeated Blue Eye in a game played in Bobcat Arena.

The Bobcats had their lead trimmed to 24-21 at halftime, but went on to lead 32-28 after three quarters and take the victory.

Noah Houghton and Peyton Smith each had 15 points for Berryville.

Bergman 75, Lincoln 36

Sawyer Schubert had a double-double to lead Bergman to a victory at Lincoln in the 3A-1 Conference opener for both teams Monday night.

The Panthers (16-4, 1-0) took over the game in the second quarter, when they outscored the Wolves 23-12 and turned a six-point lead into a 40-23 halftime cushion. Bergman then went on a 23-7 run in the third quarter and made it a 67-30 lead and forced the running clock into play.

Schubert finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers, who will host Elkins in a conference showdown Friday night. Kaden Ponder was next with 16, followed by Dylan Friend with 15 and Bryson Bauer with 10.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Three Razorbacks earn AVCA honors

Arkansas' Jill Gillen and Taylor Head have been named American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Americans, the organization announced on Wednesday.

It's the first time since 1998 that Arkansas has had an outright All-American, and the first time ever that two Hogs have been named All-American in one season. Gillen has received second-team honors, while Head was named third team after being an honorable mention selection in 2022. Junior Hannah Hogue earned All-American honorable mention.

Gillen concluded the season as Arkansas' team leader in kills (527), kills per set (4.15), aces (56), aces per set (0.44) and points (616.5), all of which were also new single season highs for her. She has risen to second in program history in total kills at 2,075, one of just two Arkansas players to ever eclipse 2,000 kills, and good for fifth in SEC history. Her 56 aces were the most in conference and check in at 13th in the country.

Head has been a key piece in all facets of the game for the Razorbacks this season and came in second on the team in kills (494), kills per set (3.89), digs (406) and digs per set (3.20). She finishes the season with a spot in the program top five in career kills at 1,537, and is just shy of the program career top five in digs with 1,272 for sixth place.

In her first season as Arkansas' primary setter, Fort Smith native Hannah Hogue has been named an All-American honorable mention. Hogue posted 11.13 aces per set in 2023, which places her third in the SEC and sixth nationally. Her 1,413 total assists were the second-most by any Division I setter, the seventh-most in a single season in Arkansas history, and most by any Razorback setter since 2003.

-- UA media relations

JBU's Milligan earns AVCA honor

John Brown junior Julie Milligan has been named an honorable mention by American Volleyball Coaches Association, as the organization announced its 2023 All-America honorees on Monday afternoon.

Surpassing the 1,000-dig mark in her senior season, Milligan anchored the John Brown back row all season, appearing in 115 of 117 sets this season. She racked up 605 digs, averaging 5.26 scoops a sets, which not only finished second in the Sooner Athletic, but also ranked 29th nationally. In 15 of John Brown's 32 matches, Milligan recorded at least 20 digs and surpassed the 30-dig mark twice, including a career-high 35 digs versus Science & Arts. She also excelled at the service line, finishing second in the SAC and 15th nationally with 0.54 aces per set.

-- JBU media relations

UAFS Volleyball has three named to academic teams

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's volleyball team placed three on the College Sports Communicator's Academic All-District volleyball teams, it was announced Tuesday.

Earning the honor for the Lions were libero Paola Fragalle, middle blocker Angelina Hardison and defensive specialist Lauren Weber.

Fragalle anchored one of the top defenses in the Lone Star Conference, averaging a team-high 5.06 digs per set, which ranked 30th nationally and fourth in the LSC. UAFS ranked fifth in the nation and led the LSC with 18.92 digs per set this season. Additionally, UAFS was fourth in the league in opponent hitting percentage at .161. Fragalle was also named Second Team All-LSC and to the LSC All-Academic Team as she sports a 4.0 GPA while majoring in Business Administration. She becomes just the second Lion to be named to the LSC All-Academic Team.

Hardison was second on the Lions with a .306 attack percentage this season while totaling 188 kills. She tallied a career-high 16 kills on a .517 attack percentage in a win over Newberry. Weber appeared in 102 sets, collecting 126 digs and was third on the team with 24 aces.

-- UAFS media relations