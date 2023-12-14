Natural State Initiative wants to expand mountain biking and rock climbing in Arkansas State Parks

The Natural State Initiative advisory council wants to expand mountain biking and rock climbing in Arkansas State Parks, according to a report released Wednesday by the governor's office.

The council also wants to establish Arkansas as a year-round tourism destination, and to codify the Office of Outdoor Recreation into state law "to create greater opportunities for access to state revenue and federal grants," according to the report.

The report contains many recommendations, and the public is invited to share their feedback and ideas.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders established the Natural State Initiative in January and required an annual written report summarizing its progress. She appointed Arkansas' first gentleman, Bryan Sanders, as chairman of the advisory council.

"Arkansas is the Natural State, and our mission is to establish Arkansas as a leading destination for year-round outdoor adventure," Bryan Sanders said through a news release on Wednesday.

The report didn't provide details on how Arkansas would become a year-round destination, and Teddy Stewart, chief of staff for Bryan Sanders, didn't return an email seeking more information.

Arkansas' tourism tax collections indicate there's usually a dip in economic activity from November through February.

Through the news release, Bryan Sanders said he was proud of the council's work and encouraged Arkansans to read the report and offer their input and feedback.

"Together, we can make our state not only the best place to visit and spend time outdoors, but to live, work, and raise a family," he said.

Shea Lewis, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said The Natural State Initiative "has worked to help leverage Arkansas' unmatched natural beauty to promote tourism and grow our outdoor economy."

"The initiative has been an important step in Gov. Sanders' bold approach to involve multiagency and private partners working together to ensure that Arkansas does not just compete in the outdoor economy space, but rather, is a true national leader in outdoor recreation and the outdoor economy," said Lewis. "The initiative has provided a framework to market the beauty and potential of The Natural State to the world for recreation tourism and outdoor business opportunities."

[DOCUMENT: Read Natural State Initiative outline » arkansasonline.com/1214naturalstate/]

Regarding state parks, the council recommends improving campgrounds with an emphasis on restrooms and camper cabins, and continuing to build out broadband connectivity within state parks. Camper cabins have heat/air, beds, a table, a screened-in porch with seating, plus an outdoor picnic area with a fire ring and table, according to Arkansas State Parks.

The council recommends creating the Outdoor Business Alliance "to act as a statewide trade organization to promote and advocate for a growing and impactful outdoor industry."

The council also recommends educating Arkansans on the personal and economic benefits of a thriving outdoor economy.

The council wants Arkansas to promote careers in outdoor recreation, tourism and hospitality, according to the report.

Another recommendation is to provide greater investment in and support to those engaged in Arkansas' outdoor economy.

"Compete with other states by exploring the idea of creating a venture fund specific to outdoor recreation," the report recommends. "Create an outdoor accelerator program to fill a gap in the pipeline of resources available to the industry. Explore the availability of incentives and other tax credits to include outdoor recreation companies. Align businesses with in-state investor networks to provide greater access to investment capital."

For the Arkansas Delta recreation economy, the council recommends establishing "a series of gravel bicycle routes and water trails that connect rural communities and cultural assets with nearby state parks, public lands and other high-quality destinations."

The council also recommends developing the Big Woods hardwood bottomland forest in Arkansas (27 counties) "into a destination for tourists to participate in biking, hiking, trail running, bird watching and water trailing," according to the report.

Mobile technology should be used as a driver to fuel the outdoor economy, according to the report.

In January, Gov. Sanders appointed 17 people to the Natural State Initiative advisory council. Those appointed included Bill Dillard III, senior vice president of Dillard's Inc., and Tom Walton, co-founder of Runway Group of Bentonville and a grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton.