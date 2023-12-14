BioVentures LLC

awarded $3M grant

BioVentures LLC at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has been awarded a $3 million federal grant to support entrepreneurs from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds who are developing health technology and health care businesses in the state.

The four-year U.S. Department of Commerce grant is part of the agency's effort to provide $125 million in technical assistance to help underserved entrepreneurs increase and scale their businesses.

BioVentures President Kevin Sexton participated in a White House ceremony honoring the nationwide recipients. Sexton leads the Arkansas Collaborative for Technological and Innovative Venture Equality (ACTIVE), an early-stage technical assistance program and incubator focused on health technology and health care businesses.

"This initiative could double the number of health technology companies in Arkansas, and those new additions would be from socially and economically disadvantaged businesses," Sexton said in a statement announcing the grant.

-- Andrew Moreau

Tempus Realty sells Jonesboro facility

Tempus Realty Partners, a Little Rock real estate investment partnership, announced Wednesday it has shed one of its industrial portfolios after selling a Jonesboro facility for $7.85 million. The sale completes all dispositions in Tempus' Portfolio 2, which delivered total sales of $30.2 million.

The Jonesboro property was acquired by Tempus in December 2020 for $7 million and was included in the industrial portfolio with three other properties in North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio.

"The returns achieved have exceeded our initial projections, underlining the effectiveness of our investment strategy and the dedication of our team," said Dan Andrews, chief executive officer for the real estate investment partnership.

Tempus, which still has seven real-estate portfolios, acquires and develops commercial real estate primarily in the South and Midwest. The company invested $72 million to support the new manufacturing and distribution facility in Conway that Westrock Coffee Co. is scheduled to open early next year.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index closes up at 897.35

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 897.35, up 17.66 points.

"Equities rallied sharply led by the utilities and real estate sectors following affirmation from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that officials expect lower rates in the future based on current projections of the slowing economy," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.