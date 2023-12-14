Northwest Arkansas National Airport looking to entice Southwest Airlines once again

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport officials say they're going to make another effort to recruit Southwest Airlines to the airport next year.

Airport officials said Tuesday they're working with airport consultants Sky Synergy to form a plan for 2024 and beyond.

Southwest flies from airports in Tulsa, Okla., and Little Rock, but not Northwest Arkansas.

Staff will evaluate which routes could be successful and what monetary proposition would be required to get Southwest at the airport, according to Andrew Branch, chief operating officer. The plan will include an advisory committee with interested community leaders.

Airport officials have continued to talk with Southwest despite not making headway in the past as part of a larger scope of working with the community to get feedback and see what community members want and try to get it for them, Branch said.

"We're going to enter into a formal recruitment plan for Southwest, which we haven't done for a few years," Branch said. "There is no guarantee these efforts will be successful, but XNA's leadership team is committed to putting the necessary resources into this recruitment effort."

"We get a lot of chatter in the community. If we can show we have a plan, that type of ongoing public relations effort would be very helpful," said Mike Johnson, who represents Fayetteville on the Airport Authority Board.

Chris Perry, a spokesman for Southwest Airlines, responded via email Wednesday to a question from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about whether the airline is considering coming to Northwest Arkansas.

Perry did not answer the question directly.

"For some background, our network planning teams are continually evaluating new and existing markets to determine the best fit for Southwest and our Customers," Perry wrote. "However, now that we've restored our network to pre-pandemic levels, our focus has turned to optimizing (connecting and maturing existing markets, added depth to current routes) the existing dots on our map."

By "existing dots," he was referring to the airports Southwest currently serves.

Perry also said Southwest has been proud to serve Arkansas customers out of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock for nearly 40 years.

In November 2021, Northwest Arkansas National Airport Authority Board members were told Southwest probably wasn't interested in coming to the airport for business reasons.

"Since November 2021, the Northwest Arkansas market has grown considerably, and 2023 will be a record year for XNA. XNA has not seen as much growth in the number of seats available to passengers compared to other markets," Branch said. "The management of XNA believe these factors have created an opportunity for a low-cost carrier like Southwest to enter the market with daily service to some markets where they should have sufficient demand to be successful."

Sky Synergy told board members in 2021 the airport didn't appear to fit Southwest's expansion model.

The consultants looked at airline costs and revenue at other airports, Northwest Arkansas National Airport's fees and costs and Southwest's airport costs, among other data, to conclude additional service by Southwest is unlikely to be profitable enough to bring them to Northwest Arkansas.

Sky Synergy said the airport wasn't an ideal fit because there was a high risk for a thin return on their investment and no obvious unfilled market niche for Southwest to penetrate. Coming to Northwest Arkansas would also shift some Southwest passenger demand away from Tulsa, where the carrier is already well-established.

Southwest also has a number of flights into and out of Little Rock every day, including service to Dallas, Atlanta, St. Louis, Denver and other cities.

Branch said the focus in 2024 is on retaining the existing carriers and trying to keep the airplanes leaving Northwest Arkansas National Airport full.

"Alongside this recruitment effort, we will continue to work with all of our existing carriers to ensure they are successful with the route options currently available," Branch said.