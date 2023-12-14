Orediggers seeking title during their return trip





There will be a tiny bit of an experience disparity when the NCAA Division II national championship game begins Saturday afternoon in McKinney, Texas.

One team -- Harding -- will be playing in the final for the first time, while the other -- Colorado School of Mines -- is back after playing for the title 12 months ago.

Neither group expects that to be much of a factor by game time, particularly the team that's making its second straight appearance.

"We know we've got a great opponent in Harding," Colorado School of Mines Coach Pete Sterbick said. "A very unique team, especially on offense, so we know we're going to have our hands full. But we're excited for the opportunity."

The Orediggers fully intend to make the best of their do-over after what happened in 2022.

Colorado School of Mines, which was making its championship game debut last season, fell into a 27-0 halftime deficit and could never dig its way out in losing 41-14 to Ferris (Mich.) State. The victory allowed the Bulldogs to capture back-to-back titles after they trounced Valdosta State 58-17 a year earlier.

It was also the third time in four seasons that Ferris State had played in the Division II title game, but the Orediggers never gave themselves much of a chance to begin with.

The first five possessions ended in punts for Colorado School of Mines, including four consecutive three-and-out drives, while its final two series of the first half resulted in an interception by quarterback John Matocha and a kneel-down on the last play of the second quarter.

Sterbick's team put together two scoring drives in the second half, but it was far too late for them to make any kind of significant comeback attempt. That game has been the driving force behind Colorado School of Mines' run back to McKinney ISD Stadium this season.

"We're blessed and grateful to be in this position," Sterbick said. "This has been the goal since last year ended, just getting on the road back to McKinney. It's kind of surreal being in this week. This is what we planned on doing, and it's great to be here.

"We feel great about our team, love where we are."

Where the Orediggers are is the same place they were essentially expected to be all year.

Colorado School of Mines started the season ranked No. 2 behind Ferris State but assumed its place atop the rankings after Grand Valley (Mich.) State knocked off the defending champions in mid-October. Since then, it's been nothing but beating after beating for the Orediggers.

The only team to stay within one score of Colorado School of Mines was Grand Valley State when the Orediggers won 31-28 on a last-second field goal by Hunter Pearson in the season-opener. Even in that game, Colorado School of Mines held a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The Orediggers did beat Angelo (Texas) State 31-21 the following week, but they've won every game since by at least 23 points.

This week has been business as usual for Colorado School of Mines, aside from the excitement that's been permeating throughout the campus since it beat Kutztown (Pa.) 35-7 last week for a berth in the final.

Sterbick, who was the offensive coordinator since 2019 before taking over as head coach in May, noted that the leadership he's gotten from players, namely Matocha, has been huge during their preparation for the Bisons.

"Nothing different than normal, just being him," Sterbick said of his senior quarterback, who won the Harlon Hill Award as the most valuable player in Division II last year and could become only the fifth player to win the troply multiple times when the 2023 winner is announced Friday. "I always tell people, he walks in the room and it gets brighter, and then it gets darker when he leaves. He's just incredible. He kind of galvanizes our team at times, and he's got great players around that lift him up as well.

"But he's Playoff John right now, and hopefully we can see that really come to fruition this weekend. He's in a great mode. I love where he is, where his mind is, and his ability to lead us to victory. That's what we're shooting for, and he's a guy that we count on big time."

Matocha has thrown for 4,028 yards with 42 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions this season. Last week against Kutztown, his three scoring passes allowed him to become college football's all-time career leader for touchdown passes with 161. Matocha, whose 190 total touchdowns are also the most ever, leads the nation in passing efficiency (176.70).

Despite Matocha's and the Orediggers' dominating play, Sterbick admitted that there have been a few obstacles for him as a coach that he's had to navigate in his first year at the helm.

"Being so heavily involved with the offense still was just some new dynamics for me to work through," he said. "Just making sure guys were where they needed to be ... just all those kinds of things. And then in the season, there's been different times where, like the Grand Valley game, we kind of let things slip away a little bit. The second half of the Chadron [Neb.] game, we didn't play anywhere near what we were capable of.

"After that game in the locker room, I'll call it a teachable moment. Being down at halftime against Black Hills [S.D.], a team that we felt like we were better than, but they did a great job of coming out and punching us in the mouth. We needed to get that at some point and have to overcome it."

There hasn't been much else Colorado School of Mines has had to clear, and Saturday serves as its final hurdle, one that Sterbick said will be tough. But he also said said he has supreme confidence in his team, which has transformed into one of the most-respected programs in Division II.

"We try to keep raising the level each year," Sterbick said. "We were in the second round in 2019, then the semis, then finalists and then here we are again hoping to take that next step. I feel like we're a Division II power, but that dynasty label, you've got to win at least one [title] to earn that. We'd love to get to that point, of course.

"But we've definitely built something consistent, and it started way before I got here."

NCAA Division II championship game

Harding vs. Colorado School of Mines

WHEN Noon Central on Saturday

WHERE McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney, Texas

RECORDS Harding 14-0, Colorado School of Mines 14-0

TV ESPNU

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

STREAMING hardingsports.com, ESPN-Plus





