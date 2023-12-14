Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 14, 1923

J. E. Perry, federal game warden, with headquarters in Memphis, was arrested by federal agents on Josie Island on the Mississippi River several days on a charge of possessing liquor, Thad W. Rowden, federal prohibition director, said yesterday. Perry was released after a half-pint bottle of liquor which he carried was confiscated, the director said. Mr. Rowden said a bill of criminal information will be filed in the federal court at Jonesboro, charging the warden with violation of the national prohibition laws.

50 years ago

Dec. 14, 1973

ARKADELPHIA --The Clark County Grand Jury Monday indicted two person on perjury charges concerning their testimony to the Jury on bootlegging in the county. Maureen Marks was indicted for testimony that she had not sold alcohol in the county in the past five years. She was convicted in October 1970 for possession of alcohol for sale. Gilbert Davis was indicted for testimony that he had never sold liquor in the county and had no knowledge of bootlegging activities in the county. The indictments listed a number of witnesses against the two.

25 years ago

Dec. 14, 1998

CONWAY -- John Lammers, a former English professor at the University of Central Arkansas, was fired after others at the university reported that he exhibited various forms of threatening behavior toward them, according to information in his personnel files. Lammers, one of the university administration's toughest critics, contends he was fired in May because he was critical of university President Winfred L. Thompson. The recommendation for termination came from English department Chairman Terrance Kearns, who cited Lammers' behavior toward others. In a letter, Kearns stated that Lammers' "unprofessional behavior has caused disharmony, dissension and an impact on the English department and its responsibilities to both students and faculty."

10 years ago

Dec. 14, 2013

A retired Little Rock ocularist accused of practicing medicine without a degree told detectives he didn't think there was anything wrong with hanging a fake medical degree in his office because he didn't intend to use it. L. Daniel Eaton, 73, of 422 N. Spruce St. was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of practicing medicine without a degree after an investigation found that Eaton had prescribed medicine, wore an ID badge with the "M.D." certification and had a bogus medical degree hanging in his old office, according to an affidavit. ... The investigation started after police received a letter May 23 from a University of Cincinnati official informing officers that the school had been told Eaton was practicing medicine using a diploma from the university bearing the "M.D." designation, even though Eaton never received such a credential from Cincinnati. ... Eaton has never been licensed to practice medicine in Arkansas, detectives noted, and even though he is a certified ocularist, he is not licensed to prescribe medicine to patients.